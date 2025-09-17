BlockchainFX Hits Over $7.5M In Sales At $0.024 – Why This Presale Could Outshine Remittix And Tapzi

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 17:45
Wink
LIKE$0.010217+0.62%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002648+0.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-2.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003173+2.09%

Investors searching for the best cryptos to buy have seen dozens of new presales emerge in 2024, from meme-driven projects like Remittix to ecosystem-based tokens such as Tapzi. But few have combined rapid adoption with a full-scale utility platform the way BlockchainFX has. With now over $7.5m already raised and its presale price now at $0.024 ahead of a projected $0.05 launch, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is gaining attention as one of the best web3 projects to buy today.

To accelerate its growth, the team has launched a 30% bonus on all $BFX token purchases using the time-limited BLOCK30 code. This exclusive incentive makes the current stage one of the most attractive entry points for early adopters – an opportunity to acquire more tokens while the price is still low.

BlockchainFX Price Leaps To $0.024: Huge ROI For Investors

Unlike many presales that fix prices across stages, BlockchainFX has implemented a rising price model designed to reward early participants. At $0.024 today, buyers are still acquiring BFX for less than half of its expected $0.05 market debut.

As each presale stage sells out, the price ratchets higher, reducing the upside for later investors. This approach not only reflects growing demand but also builds in a mechanism for potential appreciation before the token even lists, making it one of the best presales to buy now for those eyeing crypto with high ROI.

BFX Staking Distributes Trading Fees Back To The Community

Another standout feature placing BlockchainFX in the “best crypto price predictions for you” category is its revenue-sharing staking model. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of the trading fees flow back into the BFX ecosystem:

  • 50% of all fees collected are automatically distributed to BFX holders who stake their coins, rewarding them in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% of fees are used to buy back $BFX daily, boosting demand and supporting the price.
  • Half of these bought-back tokens are permanently burned, gradually reducing the circulating supply.

Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day per participant, giving high-volume holders a predictable return while sustaining the model’s longevity. This is a tangible way BlockchainFX converts platform activity into passive income for its community.

The BFX Super App Lets You Trade Multiple Digital Assets

BlockchainFX is also positioning itself as the first decentralised super app by offering a multi-asset trading platform that spans crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more. This 360-degree approach lets users diversify from a single interface while keeping custody of their assets – a significant shift from fragmented, centralised alternatives.

In contrast, many presales such as Remittix and Tapzi focus on niche use cases. BlockchainFX’s model is broader, feeding a larger fee base back into its staking pool, which in turn increases community earnings. It’s a self-reinforcing cycle built for long-term sustainability.

Presale-Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Spending Power

To further stand out from other best cryptos to buy, BlockchainFX has launched a presale-only BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, it enables holders to top up with BFX and more than 20 cryptocurrencies.

The card supports transactions of up to $100,000 per swipe and up to $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. Holders can use their BFX and USDT staking rewards for everyday payments, accepted worldwide both online and in stores. By combining a high-yield staking token with a spendable card, BlockchainFX bridges the gap between crypto investment and real-world usage – but this perk is only available during the presale.

Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Better Buy Than Remittix And Tapzi

While Remittix highlights cross-border remittance solutions and Tapzi focuses on tokenised payments, BlockchainFX integrates these kinds of functions within a much larger, decentralised ecosystem. By combining a staged presale model, high-yield staking, a multi-asset trading hub and a real-world payment card, BlockchainFX offers a comprehensive package rarely seen in early-stage crypto projects.

Its $7m presale achievement shows strong market demand, and with the token price already moving from $0.023 to $0.024, buyers are seeing the window for low-cost entry narrow. Those who take advantage of the BLOCK30 code at this stage receive an additional 30% token bonus, maximising potential upside before the next price increase.

Price Predictions: $0.024 Today, $0.05 At Launch

Given the current trajectory, BlockchainFX’s presale price of $0.024 offers significant headroom ahead of its $0.05 market launch. With increasing sales volume and a built-in mechanism for higher stage pricing, early buyers could see substantial gains even before the token goes live.

Combined with its staking rewards, token buybacks and burns, and presale-exclusive card utility, BlockchainFX positions itself as a strong contender to be the next $1 token over the longer term – a project firmly in the crypto with high ROI category.

Summing Up On The Most Exciting Presale Of 2025

The race to find the best crypto presale is intensifying as investors look for projects that go beyond hype and deliver usable ecosystems. BlockchainFX’s $7m presale success, rising token price, time-limited 30% bonus using the BLOCK30 code and blend of trading, staking, and spending features make it one of the best web3 projects to buy today.

For investors comparing it to presales like Remittix or Tapzi, BlockchainFX offers an early-stage opportunity with built-in growth mechanics and direct revenue sharing – a combination that could transform it into one of the best cryptos to buy in 2025.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

The post BlockchainFX Hits Over $7.5M In Sales At $0.024 – Why This Presale Could Outshine Remittix And Tapzi appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

FUNToken today announced that its highly anticipated $5 million community giveaway smart contract has successfully passed an independent security audit by CredShields, a leading blockchain security firm.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005259-5.60%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 19:36
Share
Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:01
Share
BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   BitGo gaat vanuit Frankfurt crypto aanbieden in Europa. Dat maakt het Amerikaanse digitale assetbedrijf vandaag bekend in een persbericht.  BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt De Duitse dochteronderneming, BitGo Europe GmbH, heeft goedkeuring gekregen van de Duitse toezichthouder BaFin voor een uitbreiding van zijn bestaande licentie. Daarmee kan het bedrijf zijn Europese dienstverlening uitbreiden met gereguleerde crypto diensten vanuit Frankfurt. De uitbreiding markeert een belangrijke stap voor institutionele beleggers in Europa, die nu toegang krijgen tot een breed scala aan handelsmogelijkheden via BitGo’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk en een high-performance elektronische handelsomgeving. Daarmee zijn duizenden digitale activa en stablecoins direct te verhandelen, onder toezicht van de Europese Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn prima tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin haalde een aantal weken terug een nieuwe all-time high en lijkt voor nieuw definitief boven de $100K te blijven. Na een flinke stijging van Bitcoin volgen vaak de altcoins. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); BitGo Europe ontving in mei 2025 al een eerste MiCAR-vergunning van BaFin voor bewaar- en custodian-diensten. Met de nieuwe uitbreiding biedt het bedrijf nu een volledige suite van crypto-diensten: custody, staking, transfers en gereguleerde handel. Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network bij BitGo, licht toe: “We zijn verheugd ons Europese platform verder te versterken en klanten in staat te stellen om naadloos, concurrerend en met vertrouwen te handelen. Door onze institutionele custody-oplossing te combineren met hoogwaardige uitvoering krijgen klanten toegang tot diepe liquiditeit, terwijl hun assets veilig in MiCAR-conforme cold storage zijn te bewaren. Dit is een game-changer voor instellingen die veilig en efficiënt willen opereren in de digitale-assetsmarkt.” Toegang tot crypto De uitbreiding betekent dat Europese investeerders via BitGo toegang krijgen tot een breed spectrum aan liquiditeitsbronnen, waaronder topmarktmaker-desks en grote crypto beurzen. Dankzij deze geaggregeerde liquiditeit kunnen beleggers rekenen op scherpe prijzen en betrouwbare uitvoering van transacties. De nieuwe handelsdiensten zijn specifiek ontworpen om te voldoen aan de uiteenlopende behoeften van instellingen: Spot crypto trading in duizenden tokens en stablecoins. Naadloze integratie met bestaande custody-oplossingen. Beveiligde infrastructuur, waarbij assets in cold storage zijn te bewaren. Transparantie en MiCAR-conform toezicht via BaFin. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belang voor de Europese cryptomarkt De stap van BitGo komt op een moment dat de Europese digitale-assetsmarkt in een fase van professionalisering en consolidatie belandt. Sinds de invoering van MiCAR in 2024 moeten cryptobedrijven voldoen aan strengere regels rond toezicht, kapitaalvereisten en klantbescherming. Voor institutionele beleggers biedt dat meer zekerheid, maar tegelijkertijd betekent het ook dat alleen partijen met een stevige infrastructuur en voldoende kapitaal in staat zijn om een volwaardig dienstenpakket aan te bieden. BitGo positioneert zich hiermee als een van de weinig gereguleerde custodians die zowel bewaar- als handelsdiensten kunnen combineren. Volgens marktanalisten kan dit een stimulans zijn voor grotere institutionele instroom in crypto, omdat de combinatie van veiligheid, liquiditeit en gereguleerd toezicht vaak een vereiste is voor banken, pensioenfondsen en vermogensbeheerders. BitGo’s internationale positie BitGo is in 2013 opgericht en geldt wereldwijd als een van de pioniers in crypto-infrastructuur. Het bedrijf biedt diensten aan op het gebied van custody, wallets, staking, handel, financiering en settlement. BitGo bedient duizenden institutionele klanten, waaronder cryptobeurzen, platforms en grote merken binnen de industrie. De uitbreiding van BitGo Europe’s licentie door BaFin markeert een belangrijke verschuiving in het Europese crypto-landschap. Institutionele investeerders kunnen nu rekenen op een partij die zowel veiligheid als liquiditeit biedt, volledig in lijn met MiCAR. Voor Europa betekent dit een verdere stap richting een rijpere en gereguleerde digitale-assetsmarkt, waarin instellingen met vertrouwen kapitaal kunnen inzetten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4167-4.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.010212+0.43%
ArchLoot
AL$0.085+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 18:46
Share

Trending News

More

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

Chainlink (LINK) Eyes $40 as Bull Flag Builds on Weekly Chart

XRP ETF Interest Surges as XRP Tundra Platform Enables ‘Overnight Wealth Creation’ Through Revolutionary Yield Generation