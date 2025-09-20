The project has now passed 10,000 participants and raised more than $7.6 million, putting it in the top tier of […] The post BlockchainFX Presale Hits 10,000 Buyers – Outshining Top Crypto Presales Like Bitcoin Hyper and Little Pepe appeared first on Coindoo.The project has now passed 10,000 participants and raised more than $7.6 million, putting it in the top tier of […] The post BlockchainFX Presale Hits 10,000 Buyers – Outshining Top Crypto Presales Like Bitcoin Hyper and Little Pepe appeared first on Coindoo.

BlockchainFX Presale Hits 10,000 Buyers – Outshining Top Crypto Presales Like Bitcoin Hyper and Little Pepe

By: Coindoo
2025/09/20 21:30
The project has now passed 10,000 participants and raised more than $7.6 million, putting it in the top tier of 2025’s fundraising stories. While Bitcoin Hyper builds hype around its attempt to scale BTC through the Solana Virtual Machine and Little Pepe rides meme momentum, BlockchainFX is already proving it has both traction and adoption.

BlockchainFX: 10,000 Buyers Signal a Presale Powerhouse

Investor confidence is often best measured by participation — and BlockchainFX’s numbers speak volumes. Crossing 10,000 buyers at this stage means more than just capital raised; it shows a broad base of belief in the project’s long-term upside. With presale tokens available at $0.024 and a confirmed launch price of $0.05, early entries are set to double before the market even opens.

What separates BlockchainFX from many presales is the working product already live. The platform processes trading across crypto, forex, commodities, and equities, creating real adoption before launch. That operational proof explains why whales and retail traders alike are joining in. Add in staking rewards reaching 90% APY, daily USDT payouts up to $25,000, and a referral program paying 10% on every new buyer, and the case for early participation becomes even stronger.

Security also plays a role. BlockchainFX has undergone multiple audits, full KYC verification, and smart contract checks, helping reduce the risks that often plague new launches. Backing from major influencers has further accelerated visibility, ensuring momentum isn’t slowing down.

The urgency is clear: with every presale stage pushing the price higher, investors who act now can maximize allocations. The BLOCK30 bonus code — giving an extra 30% in tokens — is still active, but only for a limited time.

Bitcoin Hyper: Bold Vision, But Riding Bitcoin’s Hype

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has pulled in over $16 million in presale funding, positioning itself as one of the larger raises of the year. Its pitch is ambitious: by using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it aims to transform Bitcoin into a scalable platform for DeFi, NFTs, and even meme coins.

The idea has strong appeal, especially for those who believe Bitcoin needs new utility layers to remain competitive. However, the project is still speculative. Unlike BlockchainFX, which already has a functioning platform, Hyper’s promises remain tied to future development. For investors seeking certainty, that distinction matters.

Little Pepe: Meme Energy With Solid Backing

On the other end of the spectrum is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme token that has quickly raised more than $25 million in its presale. Built on Ethereum Layer-2, it benefits from low fees and high transaction speeds, making it accessible to retail traders.

Unlike many meme projects, Little Pepe has taken steps to improve credibility. A 95.49% CertiK audit score gives it stronger validation than most meme competitors. Still, as with all meme tokens, its long-term success depends on whether community hype can be sustained beyond the presale stage.

10,000 Buyers Can’t Be Wrong

BlockchainFX isn’t waiting for validation — it already has it. More than 10,000 participants have locked in presale allocations, making it one of the most subscribed raises of 2025. That kind of traction isn’t just a milestone, it’s a signal: confidence is flowing here, not into speculation or meme noise.

For new investors, the decision is simple. Every stage raises the price, and with the BLOCK30 code still active, there’s a closing window to secure 30% more tokens. The presale momentum is real, and it’s happening right now. That’s why traders are calling BlockchainFX the best crypto presale to buy today.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockchainFX Presale Hits 10,000 Buyers – Outshining Top Crypto Presales Like Bitcoin Hyper and Little Pepe appeared first on Coindoo.

