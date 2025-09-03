BlockchainFX Presale Racing Past $6M: The Next Big Crypto With High ROI for 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03
The crypto market is entering another exciting cycle, and presales are once again at the forefront of investor interest. With countless tokens launching, it can be difficult to identify which stand out as the best cryptos to buy. Two presales, Bitcoin Hyper and Remittix, have attracted attention recently, but a new contender is quickly proving itself to be more promising. BlockchainFX (BFX) has surpassed $6 million in its presale and is positioning itself as one of the best presales to buy now, thanks to its unique pricing model, staking rewards, and multi-asset super app platform.

BFX 2 1

Presale Pricing Model Rewards Early Investors

One of BlockchainFX’s biggest strengths lies in its presale structure, which has been designed to reward early buyers with maximum gains. At the time of writing, BFX tokens are priced at $0.022. Upon launch, they are expected to list at $0.05, offering a built-in upside of more than 140% for investors who participate now.

The presale operates in stages, with the token price rising incrementally as demand grows. This system ensures that early investors enjoy the largest rewards, while those who wait risk missing out on bigger returns. 

Compared to other new projects like Bitcoin Hyper and Remittix, which often rely on hype-driven marketing, BlockchainFX’s presale strategy gives investors a clear and tangible path to gains, making it one of the best cryptos to buy in 2025.

High-Yield Staking Model Delivers Long-Term Returns

Beyond its presale pricing, BlockchainFX has developed a sustainable ecosystem that prioritises long-term value for its community. The project’s staking model stands out by distributing platform trading fees directly back to its token holders.

The breakdown works as follows:

  • 50% of all trading fees are distributed to stakers in both USDT and BFX tokens.
  • 20% of fees are allocated to buybacks, with half of those tokens permanently burned to reduce supply.
  • The rest supports liquidity and project development, ensuring a stable ecosystem.

This approach provides investors with reliable passive income in the form of stablecoin rewards, while also boosting the value of BFX through buybacks and burns. By offering both growth and security, BlockchainFX’s staking system puts it ahead of many other presales that fail to provide lasting utility.

BFX 1 2

Bigger Than HYPE? BlockchainFX Is Crypto’s First Super App 

Another feature that makes BlockchainFX stand out among the best Web3 projects to buy now is its ambitious multi-asset trading platform. Unlike presales such as Bitcoin Hyper and Remittix, which are largely confined to niche use cases, BlockchainFX is building a full-scale trading hub. And far from confining its scope to simply comparing itself to its presale peers, many of BlockchainFX’s investors will believe that this multi-asset trading platform could deliver gains comparable to, or even greater than, on a level of those of established assets like Hyperliquid, which sits in the upper echelons of most valuable crypto assets.

The platform will allow users to trade not only cryptocurrencies but also stocks, forex, ETFs, and more. This makes BlockchainFX one of the first projects aiming to merge decentralised finance with traditional financial markets in a single super app.

By broadening its scope, BlockchainFX has the potential to reach investors across multiple sectors, increasing both adoption and long-term demand for BFX tokens. This integration gives it a distinct edge over presales that lack utility beyond speculative trading.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Available Only in Presale

BlockchainFX is also introducing a unique presale-only feature: the BFX Visa Card. Available in either Metal or 18 Karat Gold editions, the card offers practical, real-world usability for crypto holders. Its benefits include:

  • The ability to top up with BFX and over 20 different cryptocurrencies.
  • Transaction limits of up to $100,000 per purchase.
  • Monthly ATM withdrawals of up to $10,000.
  • The option to spend staking rewards in either BFX or USDT for everyday payments.
  • Worldwide acceptance, both online and in physical stores.

Crucially, this Visa card is only available to those who participate in the presale, making early entry even more valuable. By linking crypto directly to real-world spending, BlockchainFX is creating a practical use case that most other presales cannot match.

BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Remittix

While Bitcoin Hyper and Remittix have certainly and deservedly generated interest as emerging presales, their reliance on niche positioning makes them more vulnerable to market fluctuations. Meme-style tokens or payment-focused projects can experience initial hype but often struggle with long-term sustainability.

BlockchainFX, on the other hand, has already raised more than $6 million and is offering a comprehensive ecosystem that combines presale incentives, sustainable staking rewards, multi-asset trading, and real-world payment integration through its Visa card. This multifaceted approach positions it as one of the best crypto presales currently available, with both short-term and long-term potential.

BFX 3 2

Wrapping Up On The Best Crypto Presales For 2025

For investors seeking the best cryptos to buy in 2025, BlockchainFX is proving itself as a top contender. Its presale has already crossed $6 million, highlighting strong demand and confidence from the community. With a current price of $0.022 and a launch price of $0.05, early buyers stand to secure significant returns.

When combined with its high-yield staking model, its upcoming multi-asset trading super app, and the presale-exclusive BFX Visa Card, BlockchainFX offers far more than typical presales like Bitcoin Hyper and Remittix. For those looking for a crypto with high ROI and real-world utility, BlockchainFX could be one of the best presales to buy now.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat:https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

