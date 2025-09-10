BlockchainFX Presale Surges Beyond $7m; Is It Also Now Surging Past Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Presale To Buy In 2025?

Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper have attracted attention with their innovative features, yet BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as the best crypto presale right now. Having already achieved $7 million in presale sales,s the project is building serious momentum among investors who do not want to miss the early stages before prices rise.

Early Buying Is The Bedrock Of The BFX Presale

One of the reasons BlockchainFX is viewed as a crypto with high ROI is its transparent and structured presale pricing model. Each stage of the presale increases slightly in price, so the earliest participants secure the best entry point. At the current presale price of $0.023 ahead of an expected market launch at $0.05, early buyers could see more than 100% upside even before public trading begins. This pricing system has helped push sales to $7 million and underscores why BlockchainFX is considered one of the best web3 projects to buy today. Waiting until later stages risks paying more and missing larger gains. To further incentivise buyers, BlockchainFX is offering a rare and time-limited deal where investors can acquire a 30% bonus in $BFX tokens if they buy using the BLOCK30 code.

High-Yield Staking Model With BFX And USDT Rewards

BlockchainFX also stands out because of its high-yield staking model. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of the trading fees flow back into the ecosystem to support the staking pool buybacks and token burns. Specifically 50% of all fees collected are automatically distributed to BFX holders who stake their coins, and 20% of the fees are used to buy back BFX tokens daily.

Half of those bought back tokens are then permanently burned, gradually reducing the supply of BFX and boosting demand. Staking rewards are based on how much BFX each community member holds and are capped at $25 000 USDT per day to maintain sustainability. These dual BFX and USDT rewards make staking highly attractive and link platform activity directly to investor returns.

Multi Asset Trading Platform Creates Crypto’s First Super App

Whereas Remittix is focused on remittance use cases and Bitcoin Hyper emphasises high-speed transactions, BlockchainFX is building a full-spectrum platform. Users can trade crypto stocks, forex, ETFs and more all in one decentralised application. This makes it more than just a token presale: it is a multi-asset trading platform designed to become crypto’s first true super app. The breadth of assets supported increases trading activity, which in turn enhances staking rewards, buybacks and token burns. This closed loop of activity and reward is rarely seen in presales and helps explain the rapid growth to $7 million in sales.

Exclusive-Presale BFX Visa Card Adds Real World Utility

Another presale-only benefit is the BFX Visa Card. Available in sleek Metal or 18 Karat Gold, it allows top-ups with BFX and more than 20 other cryptocurrencies. The card supports transactions up to $100 000 per transaction and up to $10 000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. Holders can also spend their BFX and USDT rewards directly for payments accepted worldwide, both online and in stores. The fact that this card is only available during the presale creates additional urgency for investors looking for the best crypto presale with real-world utility.

Could Be The Next $1 Token With Growing Sales And FOMO

With $7 million already raised, BlockchainFX is rapidly positioning itself as a leading presale. Each new influx of investment increases the chance of a price rise at the next stage. The structured presale pricing, combined with high yield staking, a multi-asset decentralised platform and a presale exclusive Visa Card, has created a formula that could be the next $1 token in waiting. This is exactly the kind of opportunity investors searching for the best crypto price predictions for you are trying to find before mainstream adoption.

Better Version Of Other Presales With Stronger Upside

Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper both have appealing narratives, but they do not combine the same breadth of assets, high-yield staking and tangible payment utilities found in BlockchainFX. Offering a decentralised super app with 10x more asset classes than typical presales, plus direct fee sharing and token burns, makes BlockchainFX a stronger contender for long-term growth. The $7 million raised so far reflects a market that recognises these fundamentals and is acting early.

Best Crypto Price Predictions For You Begin With Early Entry

At $0.023 now and targeting $0.05 at launch, BlockchainFX gives investors a clear potential upside while still in presale. Combined with its powerful staking rewards and multi-asset platform, it is one of the best cryptos to buy today. For those looking for the best web3 projects to buy today and crypto with high ROI, BlockchainFX offers a compelling mix of exclusivity, utility and growth potential.

In conclusion, BlockchainFX offers what Remittix Bitcoin Hyper and many other presales cannot at present (although these presales have other noteworthy features that can certainly not be discredited): a decentralised multi-asset super app, a high-yield staking system, a structured presale that rewards early buyers and a presale-exclusive Visa Card. With $7 million already raised and the price increasing with each stage, it is shaping up to be the best crypto presale of the moment and could be the next major breakout in digital assets.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockchainFX Presale Surges Beyond $7m; Is It Also Now Surging Past Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Presale To Buy In 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.