BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M In Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Goes Live In Beta

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/13 02:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.09536-2.43%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01821-4.60%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0432+3.15%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1127+2.13%
RWAX
APP$0.00251+1.04%

San José, Costa Rica, September 12th, 2025/Chainwire/--BlockchainFX, a decentralized multi-asset trading platform, has announced that its presale has raised $7,242,807.43 from more than 9,021 participants. Unlike many token launches, the BlockchainFX application is already live in beta, enabling users to trade across more than 500 assets—including cryptocurrencies, equities, forex, and commodities—while the presale continues. With a presale price of $0.023 and a confirmed launch price of $0.05, participants who purchase $BFX during this phase immediately begin earning staking rewards and weekly USDT payouts through the platform’s dashboard.

BlockchainFX Presale Performance

The presale has recorded $7,242,807.43 in contributions, equal to 96.57% of the soft cap, with more than 9,021 participants to date. Tokens are being sold at a presale price of $0.023, ahead of the confirmed exchange launch price of $0.05.

Contributors can participate using ETH, USDT (ERC-20, TRC-20, BEP-20, Solana, Base), BTC, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, and LTC, alongside card payments via Visa, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Contribution tiers begin at $1,000 for the Novice level and extend to the Legend tier at $100,000, offering rewards such as NFTs, limited-edition Visa cards, bonus allocations of up to 80%, and trading credits valued up to $25,000. A $500,000 giveaway and the Biggest Buy-In Competition, which distributes a $100,000 prize pool among the top ten contributors, are active until the presale ends.

Token Model and Community Incentives

The $BFX token uses a deflationary structure that redistributes 70% of trading fees to its community. Fifty percent of fees fund staking pools, distributed daily in BFX and USDT, while 20% support daily buybacks, with half of repurchased tokens permanently burned. Rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day and distributed weekly every Monday.

The total supply of $BFX is 3.5 billion tokens, issued under the ERC-20 standard. The official token contract address is 0xD0d801eEa2c2422dF3e626b82EBBb618f4Cc445e. Tokens purchased in the presale will be distributed via airdrop after the presale concludes.

Information on $BFX Token Presale

To join the presale, users connect a decentralized wallet such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Coinbase Wallet. After choosing a payment option—crypto or card—contributors confirm the transaction through their wallet.

BlockchainFX is also offering an exclusive 30% bonus with the code BULL30, alongside referral rewards. Once confirmed, presale allocations appear in the user’s dashboard, where staking rewards begin accruing immediately.

Visa Card and Platform Utility

BlockchainFX is offering presale participants exclusive early access to the BFX Visa Card, available in metal and 18-karat gold editions. The card integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling transactions of up to $100,000 per purchase and $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals.

Meanwhile, the trading platform is live in beta, supporting seamless access to more than 500 assets in a single environment. This structure positions BlockchainFX as the first super app to combine crypto and traditional financial markets under one interface.

Bridging Global Finance and Blockchain

BlockchainFX positions itself at the intersection of blockchain and traditional finance, addressing the gap between crypto markets—averaging $89 billion in daily trading volume—and the global forex market, which processes over $7.5 trillion daily. By enabling access to both ecosystems within one application, BlockchainFX seeks to capture a portion of this wider financial activity while returning value directly to its community through staking rewards, buybacks, and token burns.

About BlockchainFX

BlockchainFX is a decentralized multi-asset trading platform that combines blockchain with traditional financial markets. Supporting over 500 assets—including cryptocurrencies, equities, forex, commodities, ETFs, and derivatives—the platform provides a comprehensive environment for global users. Its native token, $BFX, powers staking, rewards, buybacks, and Visa card integration. BlockchainFX has been audited by Coinsult and CertiK, with team verification completed by Solidproof.

Users Can Find Out More Information Here:

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Contact

CMO

Lisa Evans

BlockchainFX

[email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.

:::

\n

\n

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 12, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Successful Integrated Circuit Test in 1958, Sony Launches Data Discman in 1991, Soviet Union Launches Luna 16 in 1970, Khrushchev Elected First Secretary of the (CPSU) in 1953, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals to Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool, let’s dive right in. Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content By @editingprotocol [ 4 Min read ] AI generates text, not genuine emotion or lived experience. The future is symbiosis, not battle. We must leverage our humanity or cede creativity to imitation. Read More. Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool By @mmaksimovic [ 3 Min read ] Dirty Pirate Metrics helps tech founders measure true success beyond simple vanity metrics, but to track growth, retention, and sustainability for dev tools. Read More. Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals By @janefisher [ 5 Min read ] Discover the Lighthouses framework: set clear milestones, add bold delulu goals, and plan your path from today to the impossible. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/13 00:01
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004425-0.27%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.54156-1.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09548-2.73%
RWAX
APP$0.00251+1.04%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Share

Trending News

More

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract Audits

The two-way movement between the crypto market and the traditional capital market