BlockchainFX Surpasses $6M: This Could Be the Best Crypto Presale Alongside Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Bot

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 20:59
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31261+1.76%

Yet, despite their growing traction, it is BlockchainFX ($BFX) that is increasingly setting itself apart. The project has just surpassed $6 million in presale sales, a figure that signals serious investor confidence and marks it out as one of the best cryptos to buy today for both near-term returns and long-term potential.

Why BlockchainFX’s Presale Pricing Gives Early Buyers the Best ROI

One of the biggest factors drawing investors to BlockchainFX is its pricing structure. Currently trading at just $0.021, the token offers an attractive entry point compared to its upcoming listing price of $0.05. For those entering the market now, this represents the chance for significant gains as soon as the token launches. On top of this, buyers can secure an additional 35% in tokens when purchasing with the AUG35 code. This layered approach to presale pricing not only incentivises participation but also underscores why BlockchainFX is being described by analysts as one of the best presales to buy now and a crypto with 1000x potential.

High-Yield Staking: How BlockchainFX Rewards Investors in USDT and BFX

Another reason BlockchainFX has quickly crossed the $6 million mark is its staking model, which distributes real rewards back to its community. Unlike many projects that rely solely on speculative hype, BlockchainFX has embedded a system where trading fees from its ecosystem are channelled directly into community benefits. Half of all fees are distributed to stakers in both BFX tokens and USDT, creating a combination of exposure to growth and the stability of dollar-backed returns.

A further 20 percent of fees are used to buy back BFX tokens from the market each day, with half of these then burned, reducing supply and supporting price growth. This mechanism is designed to make staking both lucrative and sustainable, offering daily earnings capped at $25,000 in USDT while keeping inflation under control. For investors seeking a crypto with high ROI and reliable income streams, BlockchainFX’s staking system is a compelling feature.

Expanding Horizons: How BlockchainFX Goes Beyond Crypto Trading

Beyond tokenomics and staking rewards, BlockchainFX has also captured attention with its ambitious product roadmap. The project is building a trading platform that goes far beyond the crypto-only focus of many competitors. Investors will be able to trade not just digital assets, but also stocks, forex, ETFs, and even commodities.

This multi-asset approach opens BlockchainFX to a wider audience of traders and investors who want more flexibility, while also creating an ecosystem with multiple revenue streams that can feed back into the token’s growth. It is this kind of long-term vision that distinguishes BlockchainFX from presales such as Snorter Bot and Bitcoin Hyper, and it explains why more investors are beginning to regard it as one of the best cryptos to buy for 2025.

Presale-Exclusive BFX Visa Card: Utility That Few Tokens Deliver

Adding to its appeal is the presale-exclusive BFX Visa Card, available only to early participants. Offered in both Metal and 18 Karat Gold versions, the card is designed to bridge the gap between digital rewards and everyday spending. Holders will be able to top up the card with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies, make transactions of up to $100,000 at a time, and withdraw up to $10,000 per month from ATMs.

Crucially, staking rewards paid in both BFX and USDT can be spent directly through the card, making it a seamless extension of the BlockchainFX ecosystem. Accepted worldwide for both in-store and online purchases, the card gives tangible utility to token holders and sets the project apart from many other presales where utility remains abstract.

Why BlockchainFX’s $6M Milestone Confirms It as One of the Best Presales to Buy Now

The fact that BlockchainFX has already passed $6 million in presale sales is proof of the market’s growing confidence. In an industry where many presales struggle to build momentum beyond their initial phases, BlockchainFX has demonstrated staying power. This milestone shows that the project is not simply riding hype but is attracting sustained interest from a broad investor base. Compared with smaller presales such as Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Bot, BlockchainFX’s level of support suggests it is far more advanced in terms of market readiness. For those evaluating cryptos with 1000x potential, the presale’s growth trajectory offers a clear signal of strength.

Final Thoughts On The Most Intriguing Presale Of 2025

With $6 million already raised, an attractive entry point of $0.021 ahead of a $0.05 launch price, a staking model that delivers real value, a multi-asset trading platform in development, and the exclusive BFX Visa Card only available during presale, BlockchainFX is quickly establishing itself as one of the best presales to buy now.

While projects like Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Bot have carved out their own niches, BlockchainFX combines fair tokenomics, sustainable passive income, and real-world usability in a way that few competitors can match. For investors seeking the best crypto to buy today with genuine high ROI potential, BlockchainFX is looking increasingly like the standout choice of 2025.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockchainFX Surpasses $6M: This Could Be the Best Crypto Presale Alongside Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Bot appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10113+2.37%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23415+5.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.86%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Share
Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday night named venture capitalist and ex-PayPal COO David Sacks as his administration’s “AI and crypto czar.” “In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” Trump said in a Truth Social post . “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas.” Sacks will develop a legal framework to provide the clarity the crypto industry has been seeking, he added. https://t.co/DllC6aJYoG pic.twitter.com/Li86cNDuP8 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) December 6, 2024 PayPal Mafia’s David Sacks Gains Spotlight in Trump’s Crypto and AI Agenda Sacks belongs to Silicon Valley’s “PayPal Mafia,” a group of influential entrepreneurs and ex-PayPal employees like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Formed in the early 2000s, this group has shaped the tech industry through successful ventures and investments, leveraging their strong networks and collaboration. He also gained prominence by founding Yammer, which he sold to Microsoft in 2012 for about $1.2b. Reports earlier indicated that the incoming Trump administration considered Chris Giancarlo , former CFTC chair, for the “crypto czar” role. Former Trump Critic Rises as Crypto Advocate and Administration Ally Sacks’ appointment signals that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign. Moreover, it indicates that the administration will push for policies generally supported by crypto entrepreneurs. Earlier this year, Sacks became a major Trump booster by hosting a fundraiser in San Francisco for the then-Republican nominee. At this event, tickets went for $50,000 each, with a $300,000 tier that offered perks like a photo with Trump. This represented a stark change for Sacks, who had sharply criticized Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Shortly after, on an episode of his All-In podcast, Sacks stated that Trump was “clearly” responsible for those events and had disqualified himself from national candidacy. In recent years, Sacks has gained prominence as the host of the All-In podcast, co-hosting with investors Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg. In his post, Trump described it as the “top podcast in Tech,” where they discuss economic, political and social issues. This week, Trump named Paul Atkins , a seasoned financial regulator and crypto advocate, to head the SEC. Explaining his choice, Trump called Atkins a “proven leader for commonsense regulations” and praised his stance against overregulating markets.
Threshold
T$0.01612-1.88%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000501+0.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.368-0.90%
Share
CryptoNews2024/12/06 12:57
Share
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05715-4.98%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23415+5.12%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08466-4.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.