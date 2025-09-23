BlockchainFX Targeting $1 In Latest Price Prediction Figures: Could This New Super App Deliver Better Returns Than HYPE And AVAX?

Avalanche has built a strong reputation for speed, DeFi activity and smart contract scalability, while Hyperliquid has impressed with its trading infrastructure, liquidity and rising market cap nearing $15 billion. Yet both projects still exhibit periods of sharp price drops and limits in utility when seen through a broader market lens. BlockchainFX (BFX), now in presale at $0.024 and targeting a market launch at $0.05, has already raised over $7.7 million, signalling strong early demand. By combining trading across multiple asset classes, revenue-sharing staking, and real-world spendability via a presale-exclusive Visa card, BlockchainFX aims to be a decentralised super app and a compelling alternative for investors seeking the best crypto price predictions with higher utility and more diversified exposure.

Hyperliquid And Avalanche: Robust Foundations With Narrow Focus

Hyperliquid excels in offering crypto-trading tools, perpetuals, and derivatives with deep liquidity. Its order books, latency improvements, and evolving features like multi-quote spot trading have raised its profile. Avalanche, meanwhile, shines in scalability and high throughput, especially for DeFi and NFTs. But both often operate within their specialised spheres, crypto-only assets or chain-specific deployments, and that can leave them more vulnerable to sentiment shifts, regulatory change, or competition from multi-market platforms.

And this is where BlockchainFX comes in.

Source: Cryptopolitan

Why More Assets Matter: BlockchainFX’s Multi-Class Ascent

One of BlockchainFX’s key differentiators is its multi-asset trading platform. While Hyperliquid currently supports trading of 100+ assets in its crypto/perpetuals ecosystem, BlockchainFX is positioning itself to support 500+ assets spanning crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more. This gives users broader exposure, potential for diversified revenue, and less dependency on any single market or vertical, an advantage when seeking the best cryptos to buy that may weather market storms more robustly.

BlockchainFX Price Continues Rising As Presale Grows

BlockchainFX presale pricing is stage-based, meaning earlier stages offer lower token prices. At $0.024 today, early buyers already stand ahead of the launch price of $0.05. To make early entry even more rewarding, there is a limited-time 30% bonus with the code BLOCK30, increasing token allocation for those who commit early. As each presale stage progresses, the price is expected to rise, shrinking the margin for later buyers. Given that over $7.7 million has been raised, the presale has both momentum and scale.

One would think that the $8m milestone is now in touching distance as tokens continue being bought at an astonishing pace.

Staking Model With Real Rewards And Tokenomics

BlockchainFX distributes trading fees in a way designed to reward holders: 70% of all fees go into three buckets, staking rewards, buybacks, and token burns. Of that, 50% of fees are automatically distributed to those who stake BFX, paid in both BFX and USDT; 20% are used for daily buybacks, with half of the bought-back tokens burned permanently, reducing supply over time. Rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day to maintain sustainability. This dual-reward approach (native token + stablecoin) gives a more balanced potential income stream than many setups that offer only inflationary or single-token staking returns.

Source: Cryptopolitan

Beyond trading and staking, BlockchainFX adds spendability. A presale-exclusive BFX Visa Card (Metal or 18K Gold) allows users to top up with BFX and over 20 cryptocurrencies, make transactions up to $100,000 per purchase, withdraw up to $10,000 monthly from ATMs globally, and use BFX and USDT rewards for payments both online and in stores worldwide. Coupled with full decentralisation, users retaining control of assets, audited contracts, and transparent governance, this builds trust and usability into the ecosystem in a way that some altcoins have yet to achieve fully.

Price Prediction Scenarios For BFX

Based on the presale dynamics, staking model, multi-asset platform and Visa-card utility, here are potential price trajectories for BFX:

Time Horizon Predicted Price (USD) Upside From Presale ($0.024) At Launch (Short Term) ~ $0.05 +108% 3-6 Months Post-Launch $0.10 – $0.20 +316% – +733% 12-18 Months Perspective $0.25 – $0.60+ +1,000%+ depending on adoption & burn rate

These are speculative, but they reflect the potential embedded in the presale incentives, staking rewards, and broad utility.

Why BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy Today

When comparing BlockchainFX with Hyperliquid and Avalanche, BFX combines several compelling advantages: early presale entry ($0.024), the 30% BLOCK30 bonus, staking rewards in both BFX and USDT, a widely diversified asset platform, and real-world spending with the Visa card. Together, these features create a more resilient risk/reward profile than many altcoins that rely heavily on blockchain or DeFi hype alone. For investors seeking crypto with high ROI and looking among the best presales to buy now, BFX seems especially well-positioned.

Conclusion: BFX Presale Approaches $8m

BlockchainFX has already raised over $7.7 million in its presale and is priced at about $0.024, well below its anticipated launch price of $0.05. Its tiered presale pricing, 30% bonus via BLOCK30, staking rewards in BFX and USDT, multi-asset trading (500+ assets), decentralised design, and presale-exclusive Visa Card all combine to make it one of the best cryptos to buy today, especially for those interested in projects with utility, rewards, and growth potential.

For those watching Hyperliquid and Avalanche, BFX may offer a clearer path to diversified exposure and sustainable upside in the next market phase.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

