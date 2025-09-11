BlockchainFX Tops the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now With 117% Gains Secured

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 06:07
Crypto News
  • 10 September 2025
  • |
  • 23:20

What if the next big wave in crypto investing wasn’t just about spotting the next meme coin, but about finding projects that merge long-term utility with short-term opportunity?

Markets are becoming more complex, with global investors looking for coins that can serve both as speculative opportunities and as part of larger ecosystems that bring real-world value. For this reason, presales and emerging projects are drawing attention like never before, often offering early backers the chance to lock in prices that could double or even triple before tokens hit exchanges.

Among the current opportunities, BlockchainFX ($BFX) stands out as the only live presale with a fully developed platform model already in motion. Alongside BFX, projects like OVERTAKE ($TAKE), Worldcoin ($WLD), Tron ($TRX), and Stellar ($XLM) illustrate the diversity of the market. From cross-asset trading super apps to decentralized identity solutions, the spectrum of innovation is wide. But while each has strengths, one project is already proving its momentum and rewarding its community even before launch.

1. BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Most Rewarding Presale and Future Trading Super App

BlockchainFX is carving out its niche as the first true crypto trading super app, combining more than 500 tradable assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, futures, bonds, and options, into one seamless platform. Instead of switching between multiple apps or brokerages, traders can instantly swap between asset classes, whether moving from gold to Bitcoin or shifting from meme coins to global equities. That level of efficiency is rare, and it solves one of the biggest headaches facing both new and experienced investors: fragmentation.

The presale numbers underscore why the BFX presale is quickly emerging as a standout. Already, $7.00M+ has been raised (94.64% of its $7.5M soft cap) with over 8,695 participants onboard. At the presale price of $0.023 per token, early buyers are locking in significant upside with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. That’s a 117% gain locked in from day one, not including the long-term growth potential. Even better, participants can use popular cryptocurrencies like ETH, BTC, BNB, SOL, and USDT to join, an inclusive design that makes access simple across regions. Each purchase also comes with advanced NFT rewards, building engagement beyond just token holding.

What makes BlockchainFX more than just another presale is its real-world integration. Holders will soon be able to use a global VISA card, converting crypto into spending power anywhere. Add in staking rewards from up to 70% of platform trading fees paid daily in BFX and USDT, and the project becomes both speculative and income-generating. This dual utility ensures that investors are not only betting on price appreciation but also benefitting from ongoing platform activity. Looking ahead, projections include 25 million users by 2030, $500 million in daily trading volume, and $630 million in annual staking rewards —a roadmap that demonstrates ambition paired with a revenue engine.

Daily Passive Rewards: 70% of Trading Fees Flow Back to BlockchainFX Holders

The most compelling feature for long-term holders is BlockchainFX’s revenue-sharing model. Instead of simply profiting from user activity, the platform redistributes up to 70% of trading fees back to the community in both BFX and USDT. That means every trade made on the platform contributes to a passive income stream for token holders. For investors, this model transforms BFX from a static asset into a dynamic yield-bearing instrument.

This design aligns incentives between the platform and its users, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem. As more traders join and volumes grow, staking rewards scale automatically. It’s a system where adoption drives returns, making it one of the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now, not only for potential token price appreciation but also for ongoing reward flows. Add the BLOCK30 bonus code, which offers an extra 30% more tokens for a limited time, and BFX stands out as the most rewarding early-stage crypto investment in 2025.

2. OVERTAKE ($TAKE): Driving Web3 Gaming and Player-Owned Economies

OVERTAKE is a rising project built around decentralized gaming economies. Its token, $TAKE, fuels player rewards, NFT-based asset ownership, and cross-game interoperability. The vision is to empower gamers to truly own and trade their digital items while earning income from participation. This resonates in an industry where billions of dollars flow into in-game assets that typically hold no value outside their ecosystem.

While still in its early stages, OVERTAKE’s design reflects the growing synergy between Web3 and gaming. Investors are eyeing it as a speculative play with exposure to both the crypto and gaming markets. For those betting on the future of GameFi, TAKE represents an early-stage opportunity with room to grow.

3. Worldcoin ($WLD): Betting Big on Digital Identity and Proof of Personhood

Worldcoin approaches the crypto market from a very different angle: decentralized identity. Its controversial “orb” scanning process aims to provide individuals with verifiable proof of personhood, combating bots and enabling fairer distribution of financial tools. While divisive, this technology could redefine how identity verification works across both crypto and traditional systems.

The $WLD token plays a central role in this ecosystem, incentivizing adoption and supporting network operations. Worldcoin has already attracted significant global attention, though questions remain about privacy and adoption speed. For investors, it’s a bet on whether digital identity becomes a critical layer of Web3.

4. Tron ($TRX): A High-Volume Blockchain Powering Global Transfers

Tron has been active since 2017, focusing on building a scalable blockchain for decentralized applications. Its founder, Justin Sun, has kept it relevant with continuous ecosystem expansion, particularly in DeFi and stablecoin transactions. TRON is notable for handling some of the largest volumes of USDT transactions, making it a core infrastructure project for global transfers.

While it lacks the hype of newer tokens, TRX remains a steady choice for investors seeking exposure to established ecosystems with proven scalability. Its positioning as a high-volume chain gives it relevance even in competitive markets.

5. Stellar ($XLM): Making Cross-Border Payments Faster and More Affordable

Stellar focuses on financial inclusion, enabling low-cost cross-border payments. Its partnerships with banks, NGOs, and payment providers have given it real-world traction, particularly in regions where traditional banking access is limited. With a focus on remittances and accessibility, Stellar continues to serve as a bridge between blockchain technology and underserved populations.

The $XLM token supports network operations and transaction fees, keeping costs low while maintaining high speed. While not as flashy as meme coins or presales, Stellar’s consistent mission makes it an attractive hold for investors who value stability and real-world use cases.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now: Investor Takeaways

Looking across these projects, the opportunities range from gaming ecosystems (OVERTAKE) to identity solutions (Worldcoin), scalable networks (Tron), and inclusive finance (Stellar). Each plays a vital role in the evolving digital asset landscape. However, among them, BlockchainFX clearly commands the spotlight, as the only live presale and a platform that merges crypto with traditional markets into one seamless experience.

The numbers back this up: $7M+ raised, thousands of participants, presale pricing with a locked-in 117% upside at launch, NFT rewards, and a global VISA card that bridges digital assets with everyday spending. For those seeking the Best early-stage crypto Investments, BlockchainFX represents both an immediate presale opportunity and long-term platform utility.

Grab a 30% bonus BFX instantly with code BLOCK30: offer ends soon.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes BlockchainFX different from other presale projects?

Unlike typical presales, BlockchainFX is building a comprehensive trading super app with over 500 assets, daily staking rewards, NFT bonuses, and a VISA card, giving it real-world use from the start.

How much has BlockchainFX raised so far?

The presale has already raised $7.00M+ (94.64% of its $7.5M soft cap), with more than 8,695 investors participating globally.

What is the upside of joining the BFX presale now?

At $0.023 per token with a confirmed launch price of $0.05, early buyers lock in a 117% gain at listing, plus an additional 30% bonus with the BLOCK30 code.

Can I buy BFX using multiple cryptocurrencies?

Yes, investors can use ETH, BTC, BNB, SOL, USDT, and more, making it accessible from virtually anywhere in the world.

Why are analysts calling BlockchainFX one of the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now?

Because it combines presale upside with sustainable utility: daily passive income, global card integration, and a roadmap projecting 25M users by 2030.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/5-coins-set-to-dominate-blockchainfx-tops-the-best-crypto-presales-to-buy-now-with-117-gains-secured/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
