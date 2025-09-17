BlockchainFX vs Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Which Sub-$1 Crypto Can 50x Before Year-End?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 21:35
shiba inu shib main

The hunt for the next 50x crypto has intensified, and sub-$1 tokens are where retail and whale investors alike are placing bets. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to trade on meme power, a new contender — BlockchainFX (BFX) — is capturing serious attention. Its presale has already surged to $0.024, raising more than $7.5 million from 9,500+ participants, and analysts are projecting 50x to 500x upside in the coming cycle. The real question is: which of these three has the firepower to deliver those gains before year-end?

BFX

BlockchainFX: The Presale Investors Don’t Want to Miss

BlockchainFX isn’t a meme token riding on hype alone. Its presale is designed to reward early backers with immediate upside, and it’s working: the token price has already more than doubled, securing 117% gains for early participants. Each new stage pushes the price higher, creating built-in scarcity that drives urgency.

What makes BFX stand out isn’t just its rising price, but the ecosystem backing it. The project has launched a multi-market trading app that covers crypto, forex, commodities, and stocks, giving it live adoption before exchange listing. For investors, that means the token is more than speculation — it’s tethered to real-world usage and volume.

The income mechanics are equally powerful. By staking BFX, holders can tap into 90% APY rewards alongside daily USDT payouts up to $25,000 for the most active participants. Add in its BFX Visa Card, third-party audits, KYC compliance, and influencer support, and it becomes clear why whales are repositioning capital here.

The cherry on top? A limited-time BLOCK30 promo code gives buyers 30% more tokens, supercharging early ROI potential. At $0.024 today with forecasts pointing toward $5, BlockchainFX is the kind of presale that can deliver 50x faster than legacy sub-$1 plays.

BFX banner

Shiba Inu: Meme Power, But Limited Upside

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the most recognizable meme coins, with a massive community and strong branding. It has survived multiple bear markets, and its Shibarium layer-2 solution has provided a technical use case that goes beyond memes.

Yet, its size is also its limitation. With a circulating supply in the hundreds of trillions, price action is constrained. Even dramatic rallies struggle to produce the kind of exponential returns early SHIB buyers once enjoyed. While it may remain a staple in meme coin portfolios, its chance of hitting a 50x ROI in the near term looks slim compared to high-velocity presales like BlockchainFX.

Dogecoin: The OG Meme Coin Making Headlines Again

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to hold relevance thanks to its first-mover advantage in meme culture and backing from figures like Elon Musk. It has integrated with payment pilots and still commands one of the largest crypto communities globally.

But Dogecoin’s problem mirrors Shiba Inu’s — maturity. Its massive market cap and slower adoption trajectory make 50x growth from current levels unlikely in the short term. While DOGE can deliver solid rallies during meme-driven bull cycles, it lacks the structural tailwinds of a fast-moving presale where entry costs are still measured in cents.

BFX

There Is Only One Real 50x Contender

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain household names in crypto, but their upside is capped by size and maturity. BlockchainFX, on the other hand, is just getting started. With $7.5 million already raised, a live trading app in action, and 9,500+ investors onboard, it’s delivering the rare mix of adoption, scarcity, and hype that fuels explosive gains.

At $0.024 per token, the presale price is rising stage by stage, and every delay means fewer multiples for latecomers. Early participants are already sitting on 117% gains, with analysts projecting a 500% ROI pre-launch and up to 500x long-term upside.

This is why whales are circling BFX while meme giants stagnate. For retail investors, the message is clear: use the BLOCK30 code for 30% more tokens and lock in your position before the next price jump. Miss it, and you’ll be watching others tell the story of how they turned a small stake into life-changing money.

Visit BlockchainFX.com today — the window for maximum ROI is closing fast.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$233.78-1.74%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-7.40%
XRP
XRP$3.0181-0.49%
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06359+0.53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8804-1.43%
FORM
FORM$1.9007-4.88%
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-3.07%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-1.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001845-1.70%
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
