BlockchainFX vs Tron And Hyperliquid: The Decentralised Super App Investors Have Been Waiting For

By: Coindoo
2025/09/26 21:45
Tron and Hyperliquid are two well-known names in the decentralised finance space, but a new arrival – BlockchainFX (BFX) – is building something far broader: a decentralised super app offering crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more under one roof. Its presale pricing, staking model and exclusive Visa Card are making it one of the best cryptos to buy today.

Why Tron And Hyperliquid Struggle To Be All Things At Once

Tron has built a strong niche in facilitating fast, low-cost stablecoin transfers and decentralised entertainment. However, its focus remains largely on a single segment of the blockchain economy rather than a fully diversified platform.

Hyperliquid is one of the highest-ranking projects on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap near $15 billion. Its decentralised exchange has gained attention for low-fee perpetual futures trading. Yet, even as a top DEX, it concentrates on crypto derivatives rather than multiple asset classes.

This creates space for a platform like BlockchainFX to offer 10 times more assets than HYPE across crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and other markets – a true decentralised super app built for the next wave of adoption.

Multi-Asset Trading: Putting Everything In One Decentralised App

At the heart of BlockchainFX is its vision of an all-in-one decentralised trading environment. Instead of juggling several platforms, users can trade cryptocurrencies alongside shares, forex pairs, ETFs and more from a single interface. This approach removes friction, improves security and delivers genuine convenience – making BFX stand out among the best cryptos to buy for 2024 and beyond.

Presale Pricing: A Rare Window Of Opportunity

BlockchainFX’s presale is already proving popular, having raised more than $8 million so far. Tokens are currently available at $0.025, with a planned market launch at $0.05 – giving early participants a clear advantage. Investors who use the OCT35 code before 3rd October also receive a 35% bonus on their token purchases, a time-limited incentive that enhances the value proposition.

This combination of discounted pricing and bonus tokens places BFX among the best presales to buy now for anyone seeking crypto with high ROI potential.

Transforming Tokens Into Passive Income Streams

Unlike many presale tokens that only offer speculative upside, BFX also unlocks an ongoing income stream. BlockchainFX redistributes 70% of its trading fees back to the community. Half of that goes directly to staking rewards, while 20% is directed into daily BFX buybacks to help support demand and token value.

Stakers earn both BFX and USDT rewards, converting platform activity into a steady passive return. This high-yield staking model places BFX ahead of single-purpose networks like Tron and exchanges such as Hyperliquid.

Premium BFX Visa Card: Real-World Utility For Early Supporters

One of BlockchainFX’s headline offerings is the presale-exclusive BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold editions, the card can be topped up with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies. It allows transactions of up to $100,000 per purchase and monthly ATM withdrawals of up to $10,000, with BFX and USDT staking rewards also spendable directly via the card.

Accepted worldwide both online and in-store, the BFX Visa Card bridges crypto and traditional finance and is available only to presale participants – a tangible perk for early supporters.

The Bigger Picture: BlockchainFX As The Evolution Of Decentralised Finance

Tron excels in its niche. Hyperliquid dominates crypto futures. But BlockchainFX combines multi-asset trading, a high-yield staking system and real-world spending power in one decentralised app. It’s not just another token; it’s a platform designed for breadth, income and everyday utility.

With its presale already surpassing $8 million and tokens now selling at $0.025, BFX offers investors a chance to get in ahead of its $0.05 market launch. As features roll out and the user base grows, its combination of presale benefits, staking rewards and Visa Card utility positions it as one of the best cryptos to buy today for 2024 and beyond.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
