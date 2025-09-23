The post BlockDAG, BFX, JBOLT & LILPEPE: Top Presale Coins 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is entering an exciting phase, and presales are at the center of this rise. Many people are searching for the best presale coins of 2025 that can bring huge returns. This year could be historic for early buyers. While Bitcoin and Ethereum still attract attention, the real gains are often found in presales that mix strong utility, a growing community, and clear goals. Among many projects competing for recognition, some are showing solid results. BlockDAG, in particular, is breaking records in its presale, while BlockchainFX, JetBolt, and Little Pepe are also building traction. Let’s look at why these coins are making headlines and why BlockDAG is leading the race. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG) Presale Rockets Past $410M BlockDAG is proving to be one of the biggest presales in years. It has raised nearly $410 million and sold more than 26.4 billion coins. The goal is set at $600 million, and the pace shows no signs of slowing. Right now, the price is just $0.0016 in Batch 30. Once the coin reaches its confirmed listing at $0.05, those who bought early will see a higher return. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is more than just numbers. The project already has over 312,000 holders, has shipped more than 20,000 ASIC miners, and powers 3 million X1 mobile miners daily. Its Awakening Testnet is also set to launch soon, giving a live demo of its technology. At $0.0016, this is the lowest price BlockDAG will ever offer. Waiting means paying more later, while current buyers secure massive potential gains. This is why many analysts are calling it one of the best presale coins of 2025. 2. BlockchainFX (BFX) Hits $7.24M With 9,000+ Participants BlockchainFX (BFX) has already collected $7.24 million from over 9,000 buyers, making it one of the top presale coins in… The post BlockDAG, BFX, JBOLT & LILPEPE: Top Presale Coins 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is entering an exciting phase, and presales are at the center of this rise. Many people are searching for the best presale coins of 2025 that can bring huge returns. This year could be historic for early buyers. While Bitcoin and Ethereum still attract attention, the real gains are often found in presales that mix strong utility, a growing community, and clear goals. Among many projects competing for recognition, some are showing solid results. BlockDAG, in particular, is breaking records in its presale, while BlockchainFX, JetBolt, and Little Pepe are also building traction. Let’s look at why these coins are making headlines and why BlockDAG is leading the race. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG) Presale Rockets Past $410M BlockDAG is proving to be one of the biggest presales in years. It has raised nearly $410 million and sold more than 26.4 billion coins. The goal is set at $600 million, and the pace shows no signs of slowing. Right now, the price is just $0.0016 in Batch 30. Once the coin reaches its confirmed listing at $0.05, those who bought early will see a higher return. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is more than just numbers. The project already has over 312,000 holders, has shipped more than 20,000 ASIC miners, and powers 3 million X1 mobile miners daily. Its Awakening Testnet is also set to launch soon, giving a live demo of its technology. At $0.0016, this is the lowest price BlockDAG will ever offer. Waiting means paying more later, while current buyers secure massive potential gains. This is why many analysts are calling it one of the best presale coins of 2025. 2. BlockchainFX (BFX) Hits $7.24M With 9,000+ Participants BlockchainFX (BFX) has already collected $7.24 million from over 9,000 buyers, making it one of the top presale coins in…

BlockDAG, BFX, JBOLT & LILPEPE: Top Presale Coins 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:35
1
1$0.011305-13.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.0598-4.39%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013242+18.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08508-3.46%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003104-6.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

The crypto market is entering an exciting phase, and presales are at the center of this rise. Many people are searching for the best presale coins of 2025 that can bring huge returns. This year could be historic for early buyers.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum still attract attention, the real gains are often found in presales that mix strong utility, a growing community, and clear goals. Among many projects competing for recognition, some are showing solid results.

BlockDAG, in particular, is breaking records in its presale, while BlockchainFX, JetBolt, and Little Pepe are also building traction. Let’s look at why these coins are making headlines and why BlockDAG is leading the race.

1. BlockDAG (BDAG) Presale Rockets Past $410M

BlockDAG is proving to be one of the biggest presales in years. It has raised nearly $410 million and sold more than 26.4 billion coins. The goal is set at $600 million, and the pace shows no signs of slowing.

Right now, the price is just $0.0016 in Batch 30. Once the coin reaches its confirmed listing at $0.05, those who bought early will see a higher return.

But BlockDAG (BDAG) is more than just numbers. The project already has over 312,000 holders, has shipped more than 20,000 ASIC miners, and powers 3 million X1 mobile miners daily. Its Awakening Testnet is also set to launch soon, giving a live demo of its technology.

At $0.0016, this is the lowest price BlockDAG will ever offer. Waiting means paying more later, while current buyers secure massive potential gains. This is why many analysts are calling it one of the best presale coins of 2025.

2. BlockchainFX (BFX) Hits $7.24M With 9,000+ Participants

BlockchainFX (BFX) has already collected $7.24 million from over 9,000 buyers, making it one of the top presale coins in the financial app sector. The coin is priced at $0.023 right now, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05.

What makes BFX different is its “super app” idea. It connects crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities all in one platform. The beta app is already live, showing the project’s progress. On top of that, early buyers enjoy a 30% coin bonus during presale.

This mix of live features and discounts explains why BlockchainFX is attracting significant attention and positioning itself among the best presale coins of 2025.

3. JetBolt (JBOLT) Brings AI Power and Zero Gas Fees

JetBolt (JBOLT) is also gaining interest as a new presale choice. Built on the SKALE network, it offers zero gas fees, AI-based features, staking rewards, and scalable smart contracts.

Still, JetBolt is in its early stages, with limited details about coinomics and price. This means it could bring big opportunities if the plan is executed, but risks remain higher compared to other projects.

Even so, the mix of AI, staking, and zero fees makes JetBolt one of the best presale coins to watch during 2025.

4. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $25M With Meme Power

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has made strong progress in the meme coin space, raising over $25 million. Currently, in Stage 12, the price sits at $0.0021, with more than 15 billion coins already sold in earlier rounds.

What sets LILPEPE apart is its own Ethereum-compatible Layer-2. It offers near-instant transactions, zero trading tax, and anti-sniper bot security. Extras such as giveaways and staking rewards add further value.

Many analysts expect LILPEPE to deliver returns of up to 25 times after listing, making it one of the most popular presale coins currently.

Conclusion: BlockDAG Dominates the Presale Coins Race

The search for the best presale coins of 2025 is heating up. BlockchainFX is creating a multi-asset super app, JetBolt is exploring scalability with AI, and Little Pepe combines meme culture with serious Layer-2 features. Each has promise, but none match the scale and adoption of BlockDAG.

With nearly $410 million raised, a $0.0016 entry price, and a guaranteed high ROI at launch, BlockDAG is already being called one of the best presale coins of 2025.

Its 312,000+ holders, 20,000 ASIC miners shipped, and 3 million X1 app users prove it has real adoption that most projects never achieve. Those who recognize BlockDAG early may find themselves part of one of the biggest presale stories of the year.

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-bfx-jbolt-lilpepe-top-presale-coins-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Share
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09276+11.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.05978-4.58%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand