BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Nexchain, & Pepescape

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 10:42
Not every early sale manages to build momentum, but four presales in 2025 are showing strong traction and clear utility. If you’re looking for the top presale crypto to track this year, BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Nexchain, and Pepescape each offer different paths to growth. BlockDAG is closing in on a major technical launch that could prove its system live.

BlockchainFX is racing forward with AI-driven tools for traders. Nexchain is shaping a DePIN model with working hardware, while Pepescape is blending meme culture with game mechanics and burn features. Together, they represent four distinct approaches in crypto, each one pulling in early traction. Let’s break down why these names stand out among the most talked-about presales right now.

1. BlockDAG: Almost $410M Raised and Batch 30 Price Lock

BlockDAG is entering a defining stage with its Awakening Testnet launching on September 25. This event is more than a symbolic update. It will run live checks on core features like UTXO removal, miner hardware links, account abstraction, and groundwork for EIP-4337. The structure is already complete, and the team is now preparing to prove it in action.

The progress so far is impressive. BlockDAG (BDAG) has raised almost $410 million, sold 26.3 billion coins, and already built a base of more than 3 million users on its X1 miner app. On top of that, 19,900 physical miners are in the hands of the community. These figures show it is more than just early buzz. Holders who entered early have already seen gains of 2,900%.

Batch 30 is live at a price of $0.03, but BlockDAG has locked a special rate of $0.0013 for a limited period, giving new buyers a rare entry point. With that lock, the project is offering a return window that most presales can’t match. The closer we get to September 25, the closer BlockDAG gets to showing public proof. That’s why it leads the list as the top presale crypto this month.

2. BlockchainFX: Blending AI Tools with Forex Access

BlockchainFX is making waves by combining AI-driven trading bots with decentralized forex systems. The concept isn’t brand new, but the rollout pace is quick. As of September 2025, the project has completed its contract audits and opened staking pools for early buyers, giving it working features before full launch.

Its price is currently around $0.007, and talks about a CEX listing by the end of the year are drawing attention. The most notable part is how BlockchainFX positions itself as a plug-in for MetaTrader, letting traders apply crypto strategies inside familiar platforms. That bridge is gaining notice across trading circles.

It may not yet match BlockDAG’s almost $410M traction, but the early group around BlockchainFX is growing. Bot demos are already being shared with testers. If you want a presale that mixes crypto with AI and has tools ready for near-term release, BlockchainFX is one of the stronger choices to track.

3. Nexchain: Building DePIN with Real Hardware

Nexchain is part of the DePIN story, but it sets itself apart with real steps. The group has signed hardware partners and is already preparing demo nodes for testers. Its goal is clear: turn unused devices into decentralized validators, beginning with micro-servers shared through a referral rollout.

The model includes a two-coin system where stakers earn protocol rewards and operators earn bandwidth credits. As of September 2025, the presale is in Phase 2 at $0.018, and entry includes a spot on the hardware waitlist. This link between early access and devices is helping boost signups.

The project has closed a $4.8 million seed round and is holding AMAs in Southeast Asia and Latin America to build presence. It’s still in early traction, but among presales tied to infrastructure, Nexchain offers one of the more practical approaches. For anyone eyeing DePIN, it stands out as a solid part of the top presale crypto list for 2025.

4. Pepescape: Meme Energy Meets Burn Mechanics

Pepescape takes the humor-driven meme angle and adds game play to it. The setup is an escape-room-style puzzle game where players use Pepes to solve tasks and collect rewards. What makes it different is that unsolved puzzles trigger burns, cutting supply with each missed round.

Stage 4 of the presale is running at $0.00077, with almost 40% of the supply already out. Developers have rolled out leaderboards, and smaller influencers are already streaming puzzle walkthroughs to their audiences. This mix of game fun and supply burn has caught the eye of people looking for sharp moves post-launch.

It might not match the heavy build of BlockDAG or Nexchain, but Pepescape has energy in its corner. If you’re after a short-term wild card, this meme-driven game coin is a fresh option on the top presale crypto watchlist.

Final Thoughts

Each presale has a story. The difference is whether the project can back it up with proof. BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet on September 25 is a major checkpoint where features will be tested in the open. Its locked rate of $0.0013 until October 1 makes it a rare case where the path to live proof also comes with a price edge.

At the same time, projects like BlockchainFX, Nexchain, and Pepescape bring variety to the market with AI tools, real-world hardware, and meme-fueled mechanics. Still, if you ask which is the top presale crypto right now, the answer is the one already showing strong ROI and heading into public validation: BlockDAG.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/top-presale-crypto-blockdag-blockchainfx-nexchain-pepescape-2/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
