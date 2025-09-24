The post BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 21:01 Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges. The year 2025 is overflowing with presale activity, but only a handful stand out as serious contenders. BlockDAG has captured headlines with its record-breaking raise, Pepeto is stealing the meme spotlight with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring their own angle. Together, these projects are shaping the list of top crypto presales to consider now. BlockDAG: Presale Records That Redefine 2025 BlockDAG is rewriting the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it’s clear this project has the momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price sits at $0.0013, but that won’t last. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, buyers today lock in a projected 3,746% ROI instantly on listing. Analysts even float a $1 long-term target. The ecosystem is already active: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add in the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure is more than hype. Still, while BlockDAG impresses with scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At only $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-powered upside, 226% staking rewards, and a story rooted in its rivalry with Pepe — one of the biggest names in crypto memes. Bitcoin Hyper: Building on Bitcoin’s Legacy Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It’s pitching itself as a high-speed Layer-2 for Bitcoin, combining zk-rollups and Solana-like throughput. Backers are earning between 72–76% APY, while the roadmap promises DeFi integration and smart contract support. Analysts speculate Hyper could post 100x gains… The post BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 21:01 Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges. The year 2025 is overflowing with presale activity, but only a handful stand out as serious contenders. BlockDAG has captured headlines with its record-breaking raise, Pepeto is stealing the meme spotlight with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring their own angle. Together, these projects are shaping the list of top crypto presales to consider now. BlockDAG: Presale Records That Redefine 2025 BlockDAG is rewriting the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it’s clear this project has the momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price sits at $0.0013, but that won’t last. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, buyers today lock in a projected 3,746% ROI instantly on listing. Analysts even float a $1 long-term target. The ecosystem is already active: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add in the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure is more than hype. Still, while BlockDAG impresses with scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At only $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-powered upside, 226% staking rewards, and a story rooted in its rivalry with Pepe — one of the biggest names in crypto memes. Bitcoin Hyper: Building on Bitcoin’s Legacy Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It’s pitching itself as a high-speed Layer-2 for Bitcoin, combining zk-rollups and Solana-like throughput. Backers are earning between 72–76% APY, while the roadmap promises DeFi integration and smart contract support. Analysts speculate Hyper could post 100x gains…

BlockDAG Leads as Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge Gain Momentum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:54
1
1$0.013109+30.93%
Threshold
T$0.0155+0.84%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26509-0.13%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.03-4.63%
Griffin AI
GAIN$----%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23918-0.30%
Crypto News
  • 23 September 2025
  • |
  • 21:01

Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges.

The year 2025 is overflowing with presale activity, but only a handful stand out as serious contenders. BlockDAG has captured headlines with its record-breaking raise, Pepeto is stealing the meme spotlight with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring their own angle. Together, these projects are shaping the list of top crypto presales to consider now.

BlockDAG: Presale Records That Redefine 2025

BlockDAG is rewriting the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it’s clear this project has the momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price sits at $0.0013, but that won’t last. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, buyers today lock in a projected 3,746% ROI instantly on listing. Analysts even float a $1 long-term target.

The ecosystem is already active: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add in the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure is more than hype.

Still, while BlockDAG impresses with scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At only $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-powered upside, 226% staking rewards, and a story rooted in its rivalry with Pepe — one of the biggest names in crypto memes.

Bitcoin Hyper: Building on Bitcoin’s Legacy

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It’s pitching itself as a high-speed Layer-2 for Bitcoin, combining zk-rollups and Solana-like throughput. Backers are earning between 72–76% APY, while the roadmap promises DeFi integration and smart contract support.

Analysts speculate Hyper could post 100x gains if execution holds. Yet it faces tough competition from established Layer-2s, and adoption is not guaranteed.

By comparison, Pepeto has already delivered something Hyper has not — a live demo exchange (PepetoSwap) where traders can see zero-fee trading in action. Investors chasing practical results rather than promises are finding Pepeto’s approach more convincing.

Snorter: Meme Energy with a Trading Twist

Snorter (SNORT) merges humor with utility by offering a Telegram-based sniping bot to give traders an edge. It has raised $3.8 million at a presale price of $0.1039, with over 20 million tokens staked to cut down on sell pressure. With a capped supply of 500 million tokens and a utility-driven twist, Snorter is an interesting pick for risk-tolerant traders.

The challenge is whether the tools will actually deliver. Meme tokens that fail on delivery often vanish quickly. Pepeto, in contrast, has already shown functionality through PepetoSwap and strengthened its appeal with a viral backstory — Pepe took the P-E-P-E letters (Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency) but left Pepeto the more valuable T for Technology and O for Opportunity. That difference resonates far more than Snorter’s bot promise.

Maxi Doge: Nostalgia Play on Dogecoin’s Spirit

Maxi Doge is tapping into the Dogecoin legacy, aiming to revive its energy for a new cycle. With more than $2 million raised at a presale price of $0.000257, it has focused heavily on marketing, with 40% of funds earmarked for promotion to fuel visibility. The project is banking on viral campaigns to capture attention.

But heavy marketing spend without clear utility has limits. Pepeto, while also a meme token, brings real mechanics — staking at 226% APY, cross-chain bridge plans, and a working exchange demo. Investors comparing the two are noticing Pepeto’s presale price is a fraction of Maxi Doge’s, giving it much greater asymmetric upside.

The Top Crypto Presales in 2025: Is Pepeto the Next Shiba Inu or Pepe?

The presale landscape is heating up, but not all projects are created equal. BlockDAG is setting records with adoption and fundraising, Bitcoin Hyper is testing Bitcoin’s scalability limits, Snorter blends memes with tools, and Maxi Doge chases nostalgia. Yet Pepeto is emerging as the wild card: the same 420 trillion supply as Pepe, staking rewards that grow holdings before listings, and a storyline that ties back to Pepe’s origins.

If Pepeto even reaches Pepe’s trading levels, today’s presale buyers could see life-changing multiples, something further amplified by staking. That mix of affordability, tech, and narrative makes Pepeto the token many now ask: is this the next Shiba Inu, Pepe, or Dogecoin?

How to Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 226% APY and hold as the project grows

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/5-top-crypto-presales-to-watch-in-2025-blockdag-leads-as-pepeto-bitcoin-hyper-snorter-and-maxi-doge-gain-momentum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
1
1$0.013123+27.51%
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Share
Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-10.61%
Cardano
ADA$0.8108-1.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:49
Share
Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

As the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on a landmark legislation to regulate the digital asset market, concerns about cryptocurrency fraud, particularly involving Bitcoin ATMs, have taken center stage. Lawmakers are now contemplating measures to curb scam activities that target vulnerable investors, especially seniors, amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain-based [...]
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12437+2.25%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES