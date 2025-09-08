BlockDAG Leads with $400M Raised & $0.0013 Price Lock

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 17:36
Top Crypto Projects to Watch in September 2025: BlockDAG, DOGE, BONK, and TRX

In crypto, capital raised only matters when it builds something real. Projects with flashy numbers but little substance don’t last long. But when a project turns funding into infrastructure, users, and daily engagement, that’s when attention is justified.

This list isn’t about coins with just hype, it’s about projects showing scale, traction, and a roadmap already in motion. As of September 2025, these are four of the top crypto projects that are converting potential into proof, and one of them is giving buyers a time-locked entry point at a price few saw coming.

BlockDAG (BDAG): From Capital to Code, Miners, and Millions of Users

BlockDAG isn’t trying to get attention. It already has it, with numbers that most other presales would envy. With over $400 million raised, including $40 million in the last month alone, this isn’t just a large raise. It’s a committed one. More than 25.5 billion BDAG coins have been sold, with 312,000+ unique holders joining in. But the real difference lies in how that capital is being used.

Instead of marketing hype, BlockDAG has put funds straight into infrastructure. Already, 19,000 X-series miners (X10, X30, X100) have been shipped, scaling to 2,000 units per week. Over 3 million users are actively mining through the X1 mobile app, turning daily taps into daily participation. There’s also a live global dashboard, developer tools, and a tiered mining ecosystem. The roadmap isn’t a promise, it’s a product set already being used by a growing global base across 130+ countries.

The presale is currently in Batch 30, priced at $0.03, with an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1. But the real opportunity lies in the temporary price lock at $0.0013, open until October 1st. It’s a rare alignment: high traction with a low entry point. For anyone researching top crypto projects, BlockDAG is setting the pace in 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Holding Strong, Waiting for a Breakout

Dogecoin continues to stay in the spotlight, but not just for its meme roots. As of September 2025, DOGE is trading around $0.077, recovering from earlier lows after renewed speculation about possible integration with upcoming social media payment features. Elon Musk’s continued comments have kept DOGE relevant, but the price action has been range-bound for weeks.

What keeps Dogecoin on the list of top crypto projects is its massive holder base and liquidity. It doesn’t offer technical evolution or new utilities, but it doesn’t need to. It functions as the entry coin for millions and has a cultural weight few others can match. If payment integrations materialize this quarter, DOGE could see a quick move up, but as of now, it’s a wait-and-watch play for many.

BONK: Still Barking, but with Less Bite

BONK, the Solana-based meme coin, saw a sharp rise earlier in 2025 and gained traction during the meme coin revival. However, as of September, BONK is trading at $0.000018, down from its spring highs. Despite the dip, BONK remains one of the more discussed meme tokens due to its frequent appearances in NFT promotions, airdrops, and Solana ecosystem incentives.

The community backing is still active, but the momentum has cooled off in recent months. BONK is trying to stay relevant through integrations with Solana-based DeFi tools and merchant partnerships, but the jury is still out on whether these will stick. It may not be leading the pack anymore, but BONK still earns its spot among the top crypto projects based on sheer visibility and speculative volume.

TRON (TRX): Quiet Execution, Growing Numbers

TRON has never been a hype-heavy project, but its consistency earns it a place on this list. As of September 2025, TRX is priced around $0.11, holding steady after a summer run-up sparked by expanded stablecoin settlement partnerships in Asia and the Middle East. TRON’s strategy of focusing on real-world use cases, especially payments and settlements, has kept it out of the volatility that rocks other tokens.

With over 200 million accounts and TRC20-USDT volume at record highs, TRON remains one of the most used Layer 1s in terms of stablecoin throughput. While it doesn’t generate headlines like newer projects, it keeps showing up in utility-based metrics, and that’s what makes it one of the more quietly consistent top crypto projects in 2025.

Infrastructure, Utility, and Timing Define the Moment

Each of these top crypto projects has a different strength. DOGE leverages cultural clout. BONK rides meme attention. TRX builds on silent utility. But BlockDAG stands out because it’s not just raising money, it’s building something real with it.

The network already has users, miners, apps, and scale, and it’s only in presale. With $0.0013 locked in until October 1, the timing isn’t just fair. It’s strategic. Anyone waiting for a sign in crypto may want to look at where the funding has already turned into function.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
