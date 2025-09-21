Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical [...] The post BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical [...] The post BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.

BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/21 00:00
Waves
WAVES$1.1165-0.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02428-3.61%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005248-0.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002624+2.54%

Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical perks, like a Visa card for everyday spending, show promise.

Yet, BlockDAG is operating on another scale entirely. Across 30 batches, it has raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.3 billion BDAG coins. And its rare $0.0013 presale entry is set to finish in 24 hours. Its EVM-compatible DAG structure and 3M+ miners position it as the best presale crypto in 2025.

MAGACOIN Finance Raises $13.5M with Growing Momentum

MAGACOIN Finance is drawing serious attention, and not just for good marketing. In a short time, its presale has raised over $13.5 million from more than 13,500 investors. Its smart contracts have passed independent security checks through hashing audits, including one from a top-tier firm. The token also uses scarcity mechanics, selling out presale phases quickly and reducing supply each round, which rewards early buyers.

Blockdaq

First, the project is transparent about progress and distribution, unlike many anonymous presales. Second, analysts are watching this one, citing both its credibility and upside potential. With momentum and trust on its side, MAGACOIN Finance is the kind of crypto presale that warrants a hard look, especially if you’re hunting for early-stage opportunities with substance.

BlockchainFX Attracts $6.85M Through Multi-Asset Utility Offering

BlockchainFX (BFX) has quietly drawn attention by raising $6.85 million from nearly 8,000 participants, making it one of the most active crypto presales of 2025. What sets it apart is its clear vision; it’s not just another token drop. BFX intends to become a one-stop financial platform, supporting over 500 assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities, and forex. That kind of asset breadth is rare in early-stage projects.

Users are also gaining practical utility early. Unlike many presales that promise future features, BlockchainFX is offering a Visa card, available in metal and gold editions, that lets holders spend BFX and 20+ other supported cryptocurrencies globally. BlockchainFX combines a working product strategy with real-world usability and market dynamics that favour early action.

BlockDAG: The First DAG Layer-1 With EVM Compatibility

BlockDAG is rewriting how developers think about Layer-1 blockchains. By combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture with full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, it offers something the crypto industry has never seen before. This alignment gives developers the speed and scalability of DAG while keeping the liquidity and ecosystem strength of Ethereum. In practical terms, it means that Ethereum dApps can migrate directly to BlockDAG without re-coding, while instantly benefiting from higher throughput and reduced congestion.

BlockDAG has already raised nearly $410 million in its presale, selling over 26.3 billion BDAG coins to 312,000 holders. The project started with a Stage 1 presale price of just $0.001, and even today sits at a special Batch 30 price of $0.0013, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing price. That represents a potential 3,746% ROI window for early participants. But the low-entry $0.0013 presale price is ending within 24 hours.

Blockdaq

With over 3 million X1 mobile miners and nearly 20k hardware miners already distributed, adoption is real and growing. Developers are also showing up in force, building hundreds of applications on testnet. For builders and early buyers alike, BlockDAG represents not just another crypto but a once-in-history chance to enter at the ground floor of an ecosystem that merges speed with usability.

Final Words

Magacoin Finance appeals to meme momentum, combining audits with early supply mechanics that reward quick entries. BlockchainFX has carved a niche as a multi-asset financial hub with presale traction and strong usability signals. Both are credible presale stories, but neither commands the same ecosystem weight as BlockDAG. With 312,000 holders, nearly 20k miners sold, and 3M+ X1 app users, BlockDAG’s network is already functioning before launch.

Add the fact that Ethereum-based dApps can migrate seamlessly thanks to EVM compatibility, and it becomes clear why analysts project 3,746% ROI from its current presale window. Investors seeking the best presale crypto in 2025 will find Magacoin Finance and BlockchainFX compelling, but BlockDAG is the project that has the infrastructure, adoption, and liquidity to define this cycle.

Blockdaq

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

The post BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

As long as the general public views stablecoins as merely a detour back into fiat currency, they will remain a niche option for payments.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06622-1.20%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.042-28.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/21 00:28
Share
Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 23:53
Share
Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009938-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08895+5.19%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002676+7.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

MoonBull $15K Giveaway Is Live: Grab Free Money With the Best New Upcoming Crypto as Cheems and Fartcoin Hold Momentum

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40