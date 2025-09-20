The post BlockDAG Presale Nearly Hits $410M: Batch 30 Growth Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Talking about potential is easy. Proving it with real results is rare. BlockDAG (BDAG) is showing numbers that most projects cannot reach, even after years of effort and multiple launches. With nearly $410 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, and a strong base of over 312,000 holders, the project has already cleared barriers that others often never break. These are levels that usually take entire lifecycles to reach, yet BlockDAG has achieved them before listing. And the presale is still open. While many coins struggle for notice after going public, BlockDAG shows that powerful momentum can build early. Real traction does not need to wait for exchanges. The market is already responding. Proof Over Talk: $410M Almost Raised Before Mainnet Most presales never reach $10 million before they slow down or collapse. BlockDAG has almost secured $410 million. That alone puts it above 90% of projects, even compared to those trading live. This success is not built on whales or a few insiders. More than 312,000 everyday holders are creating the demand. The numbers tell the story clearly: 26.2 billion coins sold and an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1. This is not blind speculation. It is confidence in something that already works. The X1 mobile app now has 3 million people using it daily, while nearly 20,000 X-series mining units are already in circulation. BlockDAG built working tools before it marketed them. Buyers are not clinging to vague hopes. They are choosing results that can be seen and tested today. For now, the presale price stays locked at $0.0013 until October 1. With Batch 30 already set at $0.03, the gap between those two rates makes this stage one of the strongest value windows on the market. Retail Power: Community Driving Growth The old idea that only giant funds… The post BlockDAG Presale Nearly Hits $410M: Batch 30 Growth Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Talking about potential is easy. Proving it with real results is rare. BlockDAG (BDAG) is showing numbers that most projects cannot reach, even after years of effort and multiple launches. With nearly $410 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, and a strong base of over 312,000 holders, the project has already cleared barriers that others often never break. These are levels that usually take entire lifecycles to reach, yet BlockDAG has achieved them before listing. And the presale is still open. While many coins struggle for notice after going public, BlockDAG shows that powerful momentum can build early. Real traction does not need to wait for exchanges. The market is already responding. Proof Over Talk: $410M Almost Raised Before Mainnet Most presales never reach $10 million before they slow down or collapse. BlockDAG has almost secured $410 million. That alone puts it above 90% of projects, even compared to those trading live. This success is not built on whales or a few insiders. More than 312,000 everyday holders are creating the demand. The numbers tell the story clearly: 26.2 billion coins sold and an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1. This is not blind speculation. It is confidence in something that already works. The X1 mobile app now has 3 million people using it daily, while nearly 20,000 X-series mining units are already in circulation. BlockDAG built working tools before it marketed them. Buyers are not clinging to vague hopes. They are choosing results that can be seen and tested today. For now, the presale price stays locked at $0.0013 until October 1. With Batch 30 already set at $0.03, the gap between those two rates makes this stage one of the strongest value windows on the market. Retail Power: Community Driving Growth The old idea that only giant funds…

BlockDAG Presale Nearly Hits $410M: Batch 30 Growth Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:30
1
1$0.011148-16.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06324-1.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08569-2.93%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003397-0.46%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05607-1.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-3.96%

Talking about potential is easy. Proving it with real results is rare. BlockDAG (BDAG) is showing numbers that most projects cannot reach, even after years of effort and multiple launches.

With nearly $410 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, and a strong base of over 312,000 holders, the project has already cleared barriers that others often never break. These are levels that usually take entire lifecycles to reach, yet BlockDAG has achieved them before listing.

And the presale is still open. While many coins struggle for notice after going public, BlockDAG shows that powerful momentum can build early. Real traction does not need to wait for exchanges. The market is already responding.

Proof Over Talk: $410M Almost Raised Before Mainnet

Most presales never reach $10 million before they slow down or collapse. BlockDAG has almost secured $410 million. That alone puts it above 90% of projects, even compared to those trading live.

This success is not built on whales or a few insiders. More than 312,000 everyday holders are creating the demand. The numbers tell the story clearly: 26.2 billion coins sold and an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1. This is not blind speculation. It is confidence in something that already works.

The X1 mobile app now has 3 million people using it daily, while nearly 20,000 X-series mining units are already in circulation. BlockDAG built working tools before it marketed them. Buyers are not clinging to vague hopes. They are choosing results that can be seen and tested today.

For now, the presale price stays locked at $0.0013 until October 1. With Batch 30 already set at $0.03, the gap between those two rates makes this stage one of the strongest value windows on the market.

Retail Power: Community Driving Growth

The old idea that only giant funds or big players can launch a lasting project does not apply here. BlockDAG is proving the opposite. It is not fueled by outside capital or temporary hype campaigns. It is shaped by real people who use it daily.

The mobile miner app has been downloaded by millions across different regions. Engagement programs like Buyer Battles and a rewarding referral network encourage active use rather than shallow attention.

This focus has led to organic growth in over 130 countries. The project is not just drawing people in; it is keeping them involved. Telegram groups are active, unboxing videos for miners are being shared, and the community creates a steady stream of content.

Momentum is only increasing. More than $40 million came in just last month. For many other projects, that would mark a launch success. For BlockDAG, it was simply another step in the presale.

This wide support proves something important: people do not need a coin to be listed before they see its value. They only need clear proof that the project is real, delivering, and built for the future. BlockDAG provides all three, and its numbers confirm it.

Tools, Testnet, and Real Progress

What makes BlockDAG stand apart is not only the total raised but also why it has raised that much. It is not offering empty promises or just a roadmap. It is showing live progress that users can test now.

The Awakening testnet is already working with account abstraction, stratum miner sync, and a UTXO-free framework. These are not features delayed until after launch. They are running today, with real miners syncing into the chain.

Where most projects launch first and attempt to build later, BlockDAG has already put in the work during the testnet stage. This switch reduces risk and increases trust in the process.

Practical tools are ready and working: the X1 mobile miner app, explorer, and dashboard are live. Hardware units from X10 through X100 have been shipped. Development toward mainnet is moving on several paths at once instead of waiting in line.

This means when people join the presale, they are not hoping something might arrive later. They are backing progress already in motion. With Batch 30 priced at $0.03, the locked $0.0013 entry until October 1 is more than just a deal. It is a rare window for meaningful upside.

Final Word

BlockDAG is not chasing a short-lived pump after listing. That stage has already been passed. With nearly $410M raised, 26.2B coins sold, and more than 312,000 holders secured, the presale has already gone further than most projects do during their entire cycle.

The testnet is active, the tools are available, and the global community is expanding every day. For anyone still waiting, the $0.0013 locked rate compared to the $0.03 batch price may be the final clear chance before the market resets with new values.

BlockDAG has not waited for the industry to open doors. It has built its own path forward, and the numbers show it.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-presale-nearly-hits-410m-batch-30-growth-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Na maanden van speculatie heeft de Amerikaanse toezichthouder eindelijk groen licht gegeven voor een nieuw crypto product dat de manier van beleggen in digitale munten fundamenteel kan veranderen. Het besluit komt op een moment dat de markt snakt naar meer institutionele producten, en beleggers reageren direct. Eerste multi-asset crypto ETF in de VS Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg kondigde vandaag op social media platform X aan dat zijn Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) aanvraag is goedgekeurd door de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Het gaat om een conversie van het fonds naar een Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), waarmee GDLC dus ook op de Amerikaanse beurs verhandelbaar wordt. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Daarmee krijgen de financiële markten voor het eerst toegang tot een multi-asset crypto ETF: een beursgenoteerd fonds dat niet een munt volgt, maar meerdere tegelijk. Volgens Mintzberg gaat het product in eerste instantie bestaan uit een mix van de grootste digitale valuta’s, waaronder Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) en Cardano (ADA). Vooralsnog is het onduidelijk wat precies de weging wordt tussen de verschillende large caps binnen de ETF. Of Grayscale over de levensduur van het fonds de weging en munt selectie kan veranderen is ook nog niet duidelijk. Nieuwe standaard voor crypto ETF’s De goedkeuring van GDLC kan een precedent scheppen. Zo kan er een multi-asset standaard ontstaan voor crypto ETF’s, wat betekent dat we in de toekomst een tal van creatieve combinaties kunnen zien op de beurs. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan ETF’s die zich puur focussen op Decentralized Finance (DeFi) leiders in de crypto markt of zelfs memecoin fondsen. Daarnaast vormt de komst van Grayscale’s fonds een belangrijk signaal richting lopende aanvragen. Waar de SEC onlangs nog een beslissing over een XRP Spot ETF uitstelde, lijkt de houding van de toezichthouder duidelijk te veranderen. ETF expert Nate Geraci benadrukt deze koerswijziging: twee jaar geleden vocht de SEC nog een harde juridische strijd met Grayscale uit over een spot Bitcoin ETF, nu wordt juist een generiek raamwerk voor crypto ETF’s omarmd. Verschillende altcoins, van XRP, ADA tot zelfs Dogecoin (DOGE), wachten op hun eerste goedkeuring. Met de introductie van dit eerste large-cap fonds lijkt bredere SEC acceptatie dan ook slechts een kwestie van tijd. Directe impact op altcoin koersen Voor institutionele partijen verlaagt het nieuwe fonds de drempel om in crypto te stappen, zonder de complexiteit van munt selectie en wallet beheer. De cryptocurrency gemeenschap hoopt dan ook dat de nieuwe ETF kan zorgen voor miljarden dollars aan kapitaalstromen richting de grote altcoins. Dat optimisme is ook terug te zien in de prijzen van veel munten. Veel large caps wisten een aardige stijging door te maken. Zo klommen SOL en ADA over de afgelopen 24 uur met respectievelijk 3,4% en 3,2% waardoor de solana koers dicht bij de grens van $245 komt. De cardano prijs heeft de significante weerstand van $0,90 doorbroken. Opvallend genoeg bleef de bitcoin koers neutraal, de ETH prijs klom minder hard dan andere altcoins met een groei van 1,1%. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed is geschreven door Thomas Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.011165-16.30%
Solana
SOL$238.05-2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,448.02-1.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 17:32
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.434-1.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.88-2.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.01394-7.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001846-3.30%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.