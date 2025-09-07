BlockDAG Presale Nears $400M & 3M Miners Outshine BlockchainFX, Ozak AI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 06:01
What separates hype from real traction? BlockchainFX and Ozak AI have both drawn attention, raising millions and promoting ambitious AI and multi-asset platforms. But while these projects focus on what’s ahead, BlockDAG is showing measurable adoption today.

Its X1 app has already attracted over 3 million active miners, proving that engagement is locked in before launch. At the same time, its presale has surged to nearly $400 million with more than 26 billion coins sold. This momentum makes BlockDAG the defining top presale crypto of 2025.

BlockDAG X1 App Hits 3M Users, Here’s Why That Matters

BlockDAG has reached a major milestone, crossing 3 million active miners on its X1 mobile app, with real users mining BDAG directly from their smartphones. This kind of adoption typically follows a launch, yet BlockDAG is achieving it during presale, a clear signal of real-world traction. At the same time, thousands of X10 hardware rigs are being shipped globally, expanding access through both mobile and physical mining devices.

Moreover, BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, despite being priced at $0.03 in Batch 30 of its presale, BlockDAG has introduced a new special price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment. Not to mention, the presale is close to amassing $400M in record time.

Whale activity has reinforced this growth story. Leaderboard entries have reached $4.4 million and $4.3 million, topping previous highs and sparking competition among large buyers. This mix of strong community adoption, global hardware distribution, multi-million-dollar entries, and a presale that continues to break records gives BlockDAG a unique edge. By combining fundraising scale, rapid user engagement, and whale-driven momentum, BlockDAG has positioned itself as the top presale crypto of 2025.

BlockchainFX Presale Gains Momentum

BlockchainFX has passed $6.2 million raised, with over 6,400 buyers joining its presale. Priced at $0.021 with a planned listing at $0.05, early backers could see a potential 2.4× return at launch. The project aims to build a multi-asset trading platform spanning 500+ instruments, including crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and commodities.

Its staking model redistributes 70% of trading fees through rewards, buybacks, and burns, with APY claims reaching up to 90%. A 35% presale bonus is also active with the AUG35 code. Future plans include a BFX Visa Card and audited smart contracts for security. Projections suggest mid-term prices of $0.25 and long-term targets above $1, though traders remain cautious until post-listing performance confirms momentum. BlockchainFX still positions itself as a top presale crypto contender in the AI-driven space.

Ozak AI Presale Hits $2.4M With Bold Targets

Ozak AI has raised $2.4 million so far, selling more than 823 million $OZ across its first five stages. The current price near $0.01 has climbed from $0.001 in Phase 1, with projections of $1 at launch, hinting at up to 100× upside.

The project combines AI with blockchain through its Ozak Stream Network and DePIN framework, focusing on predictive analytics, automation, and multi-chain integration. Vesting includes a one-month cliff and six months of linear release to reduce sell pressure. Partnerships with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume are strengthening credibility, while marketing campaigns like Coinfest Asia 2025 roadshows expand reach. Some analysts even compare its growth potential to early Solana or Ethereum, forecasting $2.80 by 2026. With these moves, Ozak AI keeps its place among the top presale crypto projects to follow.

Final Word

BlockchainFX has made strides with $6.2M raised and promises of multi-asset staking rewards. Ozak AI has secured $2.4M while building an AI-driven infrastructure with strong partnerships. Yet the biggest headline belongs to BlockDAG. With almost $400M raised, 26B+ coins sold, whale entries over $4.4M, 3M active miners, and a $0.0013 entry until October 1, it is already locking in adoption.

Unlike projects still focused on future potential, BlockDAG is delivering now. With live products, community traction, and massive presale strength, it has secured its position as the top presale crypto of 2025.

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-presale-nears-400m-3m-miners-outshine-blockchainfx-ozak-ai/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
