BlockDAG Review: 2.5M People Already Mining From Their Phones; Why Wait When You Could Start Earning With Just a Tap?

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 10:00
Most crypto platforms sell the future, but BlockDAG is already delivering returns with minimal effort. While competitors ask users to invest in hardware or stake large sums, BlockDAG’s X1 mobile app makes participation simple. Over 2.5 million people are mining BDAG daily with nothing more than a phone. Instead of paying for electricity or setting up rigs, users earn through attention.


There are no gas fees, no complex onboarding, just one daily tap to claim rewards. With nearly $385 million raised, more than 25 billion coins sold, and a presale ROI of 2,660%, BlockDAG’s mobile-first strategy is proving to be more than a novelty. It’s a genuine entry point for mass adoption.


Why Mobile Mining Works for BlockDAG

Traditional mining has long favored those with resources, including costly rigs, high electricity consumption, and specialized technical skills. BlockDAG removes those barriers. With the X1 app, mining requires only consistency,  one tap a day. Rewards are earned through Proof-of-Engagement (PoE), not solely based on raw computing power.


This creates a low-cost, inclusive model that has already drawn 2.5 million active users worldwide. It transforms mining into a habit, not a hardship. Unlike shallow “tap-to-earn” gimmicks, the app ties directly into BlockDAG’s roadmap. It will sync with wallets, support future dApps, and integrate mined BDAG into post-launch transactions and swaps.


Time is Running out BDAG Demand Exploding!


The appeal is clear: people want early access, but they also want involvement. The X1 app gives both, offering mining that is accessible, gamified, and real.


Proof-of-Engagement: Mining Through Attention

BlockDAG’s Proof-of-Engagement system changes how participation is measured. Instead of staking coins, voting, or running costly nodes, users are rewarded simply for showing up. Daily activity,  a tap, a login, consistent presence,  is what drives BDAG rewards.


This model treats time and attention as valuable resources, making mining accessible to anyone with a phone. Unlike other mobile experiments that inflate balances or strain devices, BlockDAG’s PoE is designed for simplicity and scale.


BlockDAG


With more than 2.5 million people already engaged, the network effect is built in before launch. Each daily interaction creates not only tokens but also a stronger future user base, ensuring activity at scale once the mainnet goes live.


Real Value Backed by Presale Momentum

The results go beyond theory. BlockDAG’s presale is among the most successful in the sector, raising close to $385 million and selling over 25.5 billion coins. Batch 30 pricing is now $0.03, compared to $0.001 at launch, marking a 2,900% ROI for the earliest participants.


Unlike many projects that wait until launch to show value, BlockDAG has built traction during its presale. Alongside the X1 app, features like Buyer Battles,  a gamified daily competition,  and a 25% referral program add more ways to earn and engage.


Share and Earn 25% BDAG Coins instantly


The presale itself is structured to build urgency. Each batch increase raises the price, rewarding those who commit early. This mechanism has fueled momentum across 30 batches and counting, while the mainnet launch remains the next milestone. For those using the X1 app now, the BDAG already carries a price, making every tap more than symbolic.


Closing Insights

BlockDAG delivers what most presales only promise: real value before launch. Its X1 mobile app allows Proof-of-Engagement mining with just a tap, rewarding over 2.5 million users daily.


Backed by nearly $385 million raised, over 25.5 billion coins sold, and a 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, BlockDAG is proving that utility can arrive early. In a sector filled with delays and speculation, it offers a product people can use now. Mining without hardware, staking, or fees,  just consistent engagement that pays.


It’s more than presale hype, it’s mining made simple, and it’s already working.


click here to experience BDAG


Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network


Website: https://blockdag.network


Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial


Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post BlockDAG Review: 2.5M People Already Mining From Their Phones; Why Wait When You Could Start Earning With Just a Tap? appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
