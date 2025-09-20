The post BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX & Best Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 02:00 Discover why BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet Coin lead in 2025. Explore the most promising crypto ICO pricing, working products, and updates. The money story is simple and direct. In 2025, while many crypto projects wait for listings to show their value, a select few are raising funds differently. They are receiving support directly from their communities, without relying on middlemen or exchanges. If you want to know the most promising crypto ICOs this year, four names are drawing attention. These projects are raising funds openly and delivering working products. The four coins making headlines are BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet. Let’s see why these coins are considered must-watch picks that no buyer should ignore. 1. BlockDAG: $410M Almost Raised and Batch 30 ICO Growth BlockDAG is not waiting for an exchange to prove its worth. It has already raised nearly $410 million through the ICO alone. That shows strong community trust. Over 26.2 billion coins have been sold, placing it in Batch 30. The regular price is $0.03, but here’s the surprise: a limited-time flat price of $0.0013 is live until October 1. This means late buyers can still grab a chance at a 2900% surge compared to batch one levels. This project is more than hype. BlockDAG (BDAG) is delivering nearly 20,00 mining units and already has over 312,000 unique holders worldwide. Its Awakening Testnet is launching on September 25, followed by a mega Deployment event in Singapore on October 1. On top of that, the mobile mining app has already attracted over 3 million users. With strong tech, large numbers, and real delivery, BlockDAG is leading the 2025 ICO market. 2. Snorter: From Meme Fun to Real Utility Snorter began as a meme coin but quickly gained serious… The post BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX & Best Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 02:00 Discover why BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet Coin lead in 2025. Explore the most promising crypto ICO pricing, working products, and updates. The money story is simple and direct. In 2025, while many crypto projects wait for listings to show their value, a select few are raising funds differently. They are receiving support directly from their communities, without relying on middlemen or exchanges. If you want to know the most promising crypto ICOs this year, four names are drawing attention. These projects are raising funds openly and delivering working products. The four coins making headlines are BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet. Let’s see why these coins are considered must-watch picks that no buyer should ignore. 1. BlockDAG: $410M Almost Raised and Batch 30 ICO Growth BlockDAG is not waiting for an exchange to prove its worth. It has already raised nearly $410 million through the ICO alone. That shows strong community trust. Over 26.2 billion coins have been sold, placing it in Batch 30. The regular price is $0.03, but here’s the surprise: a limited-time flat price of $0.0013 is live until October 1. This means late buyers can still grab a chance at a 2900% surge compared to batch one levels. This project is more than hype. BlockDAG (BDAG) is delivering nearly 20,00 mining units and already has over 312,000 unique holders worldwide. Its Awakening Testnet is launching on September 25, followed by a mega Deployment event in Singapore on October 1. On top of that, the mobile mining app has already attracted over 3 million users. With strong tech, large numbers, and real delivery, BlockDAG is leading the 2025 ICO market. 2. Snorter: From Meme Fun to Real Utility Snorter began as a meme coin but quickly gained serious…

BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX & Best Wallet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 07:16
Crypto News
  • 20 September 2025
  • |
  • 02:00

Discover why BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet Coin lead in 2025. Explore the most promising crypto ICO pricing, working products, and updates.

The money story is simple and direct. In 2025, while many crypto projects wait for listings to show their value, a select few are raising funds differently. They are receiving support directly from their communities, without relying on middlemen or exchanges.

If you want to know the most promising crypto ICOs this year, four names are drawing attention. These projects are raising funds openly and delivering working products. The four coins making headlines are BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet. Let’s see why these coins are considered must-watch picks that no buyer should ignore.

1. BlockDAG: $410M Almost Raised and Batch 30 ICO Growth

BlockDAG is not waiting for an exchange to prove its worth. It has already raised nearly $410 million through the ICO alone. That shows strong community trust. Over 26.2 billion coins have been sold, placing it in Batch 30. The regular price is $0.03, but here’s the surprise: a limited-time flat price of $0.0013 is live until October 1. This means late buyers can still grab a chance at a 2900% surge compared to batch one levels.

This project is more than hype. BlockDAG (BDAG) is delivering nearly 20,00 mining units and already has over 312,000 unique holders worldwide. Its Awakening Testnet is launching on September 25, followed by a mega Deployment event in Singapore on October 1.

On top of that, the mobile mining app has already attracted over 3 million users. With strong tech, large numbers, and real delivery, BlockDAG is leading the 2025 ICO market.

2. Snorter: From Meme Fun to Real Utility

Snorter began as a meme coin but quickly gained serious traction. It first gained popularity through community polls and social media satire. Later, the team revealed a working layer-2 bridge for meme coins, giving Snorter real use beyond the meme status.

Currently, Snorter is priced at $0.00088 in ICO, with a soft cap of $25 million. More than 18,000 holders have already joined. The roadmap promises a SnortSwap DEX and meme-themed NFTs in the next quarter.

This shows the project is adding more than just humor. With its growing ecosystem and surprising technical strength, Snorter is making its way into top watchlists for 2025. While it carries risk, its mix of culture and real utility makes it one worth following closely.

3. BlockchainFX: DeFi Meets Real-World Needs

BlockchainFX is shaping itself as a DeFi protocol centered on FX derivatives. While this may sound niche, it is addressing a real need in areas where currencies are unstable and cross-border trading demand is high.

The ICO price is $0.0091, with a target of $60 million. So far, BlockchainFX has raised over $19 million. The team has shown demo videos of their DeFi FX dashboard, proving this is not just a concept. A standout feature is the gasless swap system, which utilizes a dual-coin model. This enables seamless conversion between synthetic currencies with no fees.

It may not have gone viral yet, but BlockchainFX is gaining steady support. Its alpha version already works, and its focus on utility sets it apart. For individuals exploring functional DeFi use cases, BlockchainFX is emerging as a notable name in 2025 ICOs.

4. Best Wallet Token: Privacy and Easy Use Combined

Best Wallet Coin is reshaping how wallets work in crypto. It aims to make wallet apps more secure, private, and user-friendly. The project offers multi-chain support, biometric access, and private DApp browsing within a single app. The beta wallet is already live for both Android and iOS, which makes this ICO stand out.

Its ICO price is $0.015, and more than $32 million has been raised. As of September, over 1.2 million wallets have been downloaded. Best Wallet also plans to add a governance coin so users can vote on features and integrations.

The most notable element is stealth addresses and private routing for transactions. With privacy becoming a growing global concern, this project addresses a significant demand. Best Wallet Coin combines convenience and trust, making it one of the most relevant ICOs of 2025.

Trust First, Then Capital

All four projects are winning because they focus on building first. They don’t wait for exchange listings or outside validation. Instead, they create products and let support flow naturally.

BlockDAG leads with massive funding, strong tech, and global reach. Snorter mixes meme culture with working features. BlockchainFX shows real potential in DeFi with useful tools. Best Wallet Coin pushes privacy and user ease to the front.

Whether you prefer bold choices or steady ones, these four coins show where attention is going in 2025. If you’re wondering where the next high-growth coin could come from, the answer may already be here.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/4-most-promising-crypto-icos-in-2025-blockdag-snorter-blockchainfx-best-wallet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
