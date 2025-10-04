Smart contracts are moving into a new phase of accessibility, and the best crypto to invest in now are those making this shift possible for ordinary users. No longer the domain of Solidity coders, these contracts are being built with tools that are visual, simple, and ready for wider adoption.

This wave is shaping the future of Web3, and four names stand at the front. BlockDAG shines with its Low-Code Smart Contract Builder, making contract creation drag-and-drop. Alongside XRP, Solana, and Pi Network, BlockDAG’s live testnet and design-first approach make it a strong contender for rapid adoption this quarter.

BlockDAG: Smart Contracts at the Click of a Button

BlockDAG is changing the way people create and deploy smart contracts. Its Low-Code Smart Contract Builder gives users the ability to build, launch, and manage contracts through a visual interface with no coding knowledge required.

The tool works like a website editor: drag features, define functions through menus, and launch with a single click. This opens Web3 to entrepreneurs, marketers, and creators who want to create NFTs or utility-driven contracts without hiring developers.

Backing this is strong infrastructure. BlockDAG uses a hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work system that balances speed and security, supporting 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second. Its Awakening Testnet is live, showing full compatibility with the builder and support for wallets, miners, and explorer tracking. Contracts made through the builder are validated like traditional Solidity contracts, ensuring both usability and safety.

BlockDAG’s progress extends beyond technology. The project presale is now nearing to $420 million, sold 26.5 billion coins, and shipped more than 20,000 X-series miners worldwide. With the coin still offered at $0.0015 despite Batch 30 pricing at $0.03, it highlights a clear entry gap. For those seeking the best crypto to invest in with both real-world utility and growth potential, BlockDAG (BDAG) delivers a mix of accessibility, speed, and scale.

XRP: Payments First, Usability Second

XRP is focused on global payment systems, cross-border transfers, and institutional use. The XRP Ledger is known for its speed and scalability, and Ripple is securing partnerships with banks and fintech companies across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Still, in terms of making smart contracts accessible, XRP does not take a leading role for Web3 creators.

While the Ledger does support smart contracts through Hooks and sidechains, these remain complex for developers. There is no low-code or no-code tool, and the available documentation can be overwhelming for non-technical users. XRP is aiming to build trust with institutions rather than welcoming everyday users into decentralized apps or digital assets.

For payment infrastructure at the enterprise level, XRP continues to be relevant. But for those searching for the best crypto to invest in with simple smart contract deployment, it stays more aligned with financial systems than broad accessibility.

Solana: High Performance Without Easy Entry

Solana is recognized for its fast processing and low fees. Its Proof-of-History and Tower BFT design lets the chain handle thousands of transactions per second, making it appealing for DeFi, NFT platforms, and real-time games. Solana is also moving into mobile technology through phone integrations and on-chain applications.

The challenge lies in creating smart contracts. Solana uses Rust, a complex systems programming language that is powerful but difficult to learn. While the ecosystem is improving, new developers and those coming from Ethereum face a steep learning curve.

Solana provides speed and scalability but not a clear path for those without coding skills. For anyone wanting to build contracts without learning Rust or hiring technical teams, Solana falls short. This leaves space for BlockDAG’s Low-Code Smart Contract Builder to stand out.

Pi Network: Growth Without Developer Tools

Pi Network has built momentum through a mobile-first design and global user base. Its tap-to-mine model has brought in millions, offering a simple introduction to digital assets. The main focus has been community expansion, preparing participants for future Web3 use once the mainnet is fully active.

Still, smart contract deployment is not yet available for ordinary users. Work continues on adding decentralized apps and contracts to the network, but tools remain limited and lack a visual interface. Much of Pi’s ecosystem is still in a sandbox stage, leaving real deployment on hold.

For learning basic crypto functions, Pi provides an easy start. But for actual contract creation, customization, and deployment, it is not ready. In contrast, BlockDAG already connects drag-and-drop contract tools to a live testnet, showing a more developed platform.

The Push Toward Simpler Smart Contracts

The best crypto to invest in is not only about attention but about reducing barriers in smart contract use. XRP emphasizes payment systems for institutions. Solana delivers unmatched speed but requires Rust expertise. Pi Network builds a wide community but lacks real deployment. BlockDAG, by comparison, focuses on usability with a working testnet and a Low-Code Builder open to everyone.

With presale nearing $420 million, 26.5 billion coins sold, and a 2900% ROI since Batch 1, BlockDAG shows that smart contract creation can be simple while still secure. At $0.0015, access to a coin connected to a live builder, scalable consensus, and strong presale traction makes it the best crypto to invest in for Q4. As Web3 shifts to everyday users who want tools without coding, BlockDAG is shaping the path forward.