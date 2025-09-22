The Tron (TRX) price forecast shows tightening action around $0.337, with traders closely watching for a breakout above $0.35 or a decline toward $0.32. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) price news remains centered on the first U.S.-based ETF launch, which has driven an 11% weekly gain and fueled strong whale accumulation. By contrast, BlockDAG is moving with […]The Tron (TRX) price forecast shows tightening action around $0.337, with traders closely watching for a breakout above $0.35 or a decline toward $0.32. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) price news remains centered on the first U.S.-based ETF launch, which has driven an 11% weekly gain and fueled strong whale accumulation. By contrast, BlockDAG is moving with […]

BlockDAG Surpasses $410M as Tron Waits and Dogecoin Rides ETF Wave: Who Leads Best Crypto Coins for 2025?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/22 23:00
BlockDAG

The Tron (TRX) price forecast shows tightening action around $0.337, with traders closely watching for a breakout above $0.35 or a decline toward $0.32. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) price news remains centered on the first U.S.-based ETF launch, which has driven an 11% weekly gain and fueled strong whale accumulation.

By contrast, BlockDAG is moving with unstoppable momentum. It has already raised over $410 million, sold 26.4 billion coins, and confirmed its Batch 30 presale price of $0.0013, while expanding across 130+ countries with 3 million X1 users and more than 312,000 holders. 

This combination of scale, adoption, and an expiring presale window makes BlockDAG (BDAG) one of the best crypto coins for 2025.

Tron Approaches Breakout as Market Tension Builds

Tron (TRX) continues to trade near $0.337, edging higher by 1.8% while stuck between support at $0.32–0.33 and resistance at $0.34–0.35, with a higher ceiling at $0.37. Volatility has compressed to unusually low levels, a setup that often signals sharp market swings ahead. Traders are carefully watching these thresholds for a breakout or reversal.

A decisive close above $0.35 would likely accelerate gains toward $0.37 or more, while a break below $0.32 could trigger a deeper correction. With volatility hovering near historic lows, the next move is expected to be swift and potentially rewarding for those who position early in anticipation of a breakout.

Dogecoin Anticipates Big Moves with ETF Launch

Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading near $0.249 after an 11% weekly rally, driven by excitement around the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, which is preparing for launch in the United States. This development represents the first ETF directly tied to Dogecoin and has amplified demand across the community. On-chain data confirms that large holders with 1–10 million DOGE have been steadily accumulating since August, now holding nearly 7.3% of the supply, the highest level in nearly four years.

However, with the ETF debut approaching and the Federal Reserve’s September decision also looming, volatility is expected to spike. Community contributors, including Mishaboar, have warned traders to exercise caution, focus on discipline, and secure profits during rallies. The stage is set for major moves, but risk management will be crucial in this pivotal period.

BlockDAG Expands Global Footprint as Presale Nears Final Phase

BlockDAG has rapidly emerged as one of the strongest contenders for early success, proving that broad adoption creates lasting strength. Now active in over 130 countries, the project has reached 3 million X1 miners and more than 312,000 holders worldwide. This global base ensures early liquidity and deep exchange order books once trading begins.

The presale highlights this progress, with over $410 million raised and 26.4 billion coins sold, making BlockDAG one of the most capitalized projects before launch. Each completed batch tightens supply and drives stronger demand, pushing the project closer to its $600 million target.

BlockDAG is not waiting for listing day to prove its worth. Its global reach, rising user base, and massive funding already position it for a strong top-50 market debut. This is why it has become one of the best crypto coins for 2025, offering early adopters one of the last chances to enter before the presale window closes.

Which Project Holds the Edge Before the Next Bull Run?

Tron and Dogecoin remain popular, but both are closely tied to external catalysts that create uncertainty. Tron’s breakout potential is still waiting to be confirmed, while Dogecoin depends heavily on ETF approval and regulatory clarity.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, has already achieved tangible adoption and measurable progress. With over $410M raised, 26.4B coins sold, and a base of millions of miners and holders. The presale price of $0.0013 represents one of the most compelling entry points available.

For those seeking projects with momentum and community growth, BlockDAG offers a clear path to sustained success, making it one of the best crypto coins for 2025 and a standout contender for long-term relevance in the next bull cycle.

