BlockDAG vs XRP: How User Participation and Early Access Build Real Value Before Price Surges

By: Coinstats
2025/09/18 08:00
Threshold
T$0.01733+3.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06487+1.58%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07312-21.71%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$59+7.97%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005119-1.91%
XRP
XRP$3.094+1.75%

XRP gained early recognition by focusing on cross-border payments and high-level bank partnerships. While effective in building institutional trust, the project’s first phases excluded everyday users. Validators handled ledger synchronization and payment simulations, but retail participants had little visibility into what was happening.


BlockDAG is reshaping that approach. Its Awakening Testnet puts user participation first, with millions of mobile miners already active, real hardware syncing, and transparent explorer tools that let anyone monitor activity. 


Before the coin is even listed, it is being tested, validated, and used by a global community. With nearly $410 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, and a 2,900% Gain since Batch 1, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving that user-first adoption can drive credibility before price takes off.


XRP Prioritized Banks Over Everyday Users

Ripple Labs designed XRP primarily for financial institutions. Its ledger and early test environments were structured to serve as a bridge currency for banks. That focus meant validator synchronization, consensus speed, and internal stress tests were priorities. However, the average user was left out of the equation.


Explorers offered only basic visibility. There was no mining, no public-facing test tools, and little direct involvement for individuals. This top-down rollout served its institutional goals but left XRP without the kind of organic community validation that strengthens long-term ecosystems. Instead of scaling from the bottom up, XRP was built for banks first, expecting users to follow later.


presale over soon blockdag


While effective for its mission, this created a disconnect. Users became observers rather than participants, missing opportunities to shape the network in its early stages.


BlockDAG Empowers Users with Real Participation

BlockDAG is doing the opposite. From the start, it has made participation central to its rollout. The Awakening Testnet is not an isolated sandbox. It is a live environment where users, miners, and developers all interact with the network.


Through Stratum integration, thousands of X10, X30, and X100 rigs are already syncing with the chain. At the same time, the X1 Mobile Miner app is active with more than 3 million daily users contributing directly to validation and activity. This is not passive observation; it is meaningful involvement before the coin is even listed.


BlockDAG


To add to this, the BlockDAG Explorer provides full visibility. Users can track transactions, monitor miner statistics, and view network performance in real time. Rather than speculating on how the system might behave, participants can see the proof themselves. This sets a new benchmark for transparency and user engagement in early-stage projects.


BlockDAG Prioritizes Utility Over Speculative Hype

Where most projects race to list and then attempt to build utility afterward, BlockDAG reverses the sequence. The presale has already raised almost $410 million, with 26.2 billion BDAG sold. Early buyers have gained a 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, yet thanks to a price lock, the coin remains available at $0.0013 until October 1, well below the current Batch 30 price of $0.03.


But what makes BlockDAG stand out is not just presale numbers. It is the infrastructure already in place. The chain runs on an account abstraction model, uses a UTXO-free ledger for streamlined transactions, and has EIP-4337 groundwork to enable advanced smart accounts. Vesting contracts and upgradable features are being tested live. Hardware mining is not promised for the future; it is already functioning.


Over $400M Raised


By prioritizing utility over hype, BlockDAG is showing that real adoption and technical delivery come first. This makes its valuation not only appealing but also grounded in actual proof of work.


Early Users Win: BlockDAG Builds Value First

XRP built its credibility by catering to banks, keeping early development closed, and limiting user participation. That approach worked for institutional trust but delayed community involvement. BlockDAG is proving that a network can scale outward from its users.


With 3 million mobile miners active daily, synced hardware rigs, a transparent explorer, and a feature-rich Awakening Testnet, BlockDAG is not waiting for exchange listings to prove its worth. At $0.0013 until October 1, despite a batch price of $0.03, it offers one of the rare chances to participate early, where it truly matters 


before the price catches up to the progress.


click here to experience blockdag


Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network


Website: https://blockdag.network


Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial


Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post BlockDAG vs XRP: How User Participation and Early Access Build Real Value Before Price Surges appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

The post We’re not being as forward-looking as normal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem addressed reporters’ questions, offering insights into the central bank’s monetary policy outlook. His remarks came after the BoC lowered its interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, a move that markets had broadly anticipated. BoC press conference key highlights Wage growth continued to ease. The preferred core inflation measures have been around 3.0%. Underlying inflation is running around 2.5%. Consensus to cut rates was clear. Attention now shifts to how exports perform. There are still some mixed signals on inflation. The Inflation picture hasn’t changed much since January. We’re not being as forward-looking as normal. The Bank of Canada considered holding the overnight rate steady. I have more comfort looking at the upward pressure on CPI. We will be assessing the impact of government announcements on targeted support and support for big projects. Inflationary pressures look somewhat more contained. If risks tilt further we are prepared to take more action. Will take it one meeting at a time. This section below was published at 13:45 GMT to cover the Bank of Canada’s policy announcements and the initial market reaction. In line with market analysts’ expectations, the Bank of Canada (BoC) trimmed its policy rate by 25 basis points, taking it to 2.50% on Wednesday. Investors’ attention will now shift to the usual press conference by Governor Tiff Macklem at 14:30 GMT. BoC policy statement key highlights Rate cut was appropriate given the weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation. On a monthly basis, upward momentum in core inflation seen earlier this year has dissipated. Disruption linked to trade shifts will continue to add costs even as they weigh on economic uncertainties. BoC says it will continue to support economic growth while ensuring inflation remains well controlled. Ottawa’s decision to scrap tariffs…
Threshold
T$0.01731+3.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08632-1.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295+1.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:17
Share
WLFI Token Holders Targeted by EIP-7702 Exploit Following Token Launch

WLFI Token Holders Targeted by EIP-7702 Exploit Following Token Launch

TLDR Hackers are using the EIP-7702 exploit to drain WLFI tokens from vulnerable wallets. The EIP-7702 exploit relies on private key leaks, enabling token theft during transactions. WLFI users have reported significant thefts in forums, with hackers quickly sweeping tokens. World Liberty Financial warns of phishing attacks and urges users to double-check official communication. World [...] The post WLFI Token Holders Targeted by EIP-7702 Exploit Following Token Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2196-1.21%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07327-4.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01433+2.57%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/02 14:18
Share
TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

What if timing a presale could be the ultimate strategy for spotting the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now? In […] The post TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Tron
TRX$0.3435+0.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00587-3.29%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

WLFI Token Holders Targeted by EIP-7702 Exploit Following Token Launch

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.