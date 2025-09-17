BlockDAG’s 312K+ Holders Make It the Top Emerging Crypto Coin! SOL Hits $2.3B Volume & HYPE Crosses $620M

Crypto adoption is racing ahead and stretching across borders. Solana recently hit $2.3 billion in trading volume on September 4, 2025, powered by active NFT launches and DeFi momentum. Hyperliquid (HYPE) wasn’t far behind, posting $620 million on the same day through leveraged trading and perpetual swaps.

While trading spikes show strong activity, BlockDAG (BDAG) tells a more lasting story. With more than 312,000 unique holders in over 130 countries, 3 million daily X1 app miners, and over $405 million raised in presale rounds, BlockDAG is already securing one of the widest crypto user bases. Beyond temporary surges, the real marker is how a network expands its reach, and BlockDAG is showing that growth consistently.

Global Expansion: BlockDAG’s 312K+ Holders Set a New Standard

In crypto, concentration has often been an issue, with many projects heavily reliant on a few whale addresses or a single market. BlockDAG is rewriting this pattern. Its community now spans over 130 countries with 312,000+ unique holders, making it one of the most geographically spread projects in the sector.

From regions such as Latin America to Asia, users actively mine daily, use referrals, and engage with products supported by the ecosystem. The wide adoption is no accident; it comes from a design built around accessibility. A smartphone app-based mining model and the distribution of hardware nodes like X10, X30, and X100 across global markets fuel this participation at scale.

So far, BlockDAG has crossed over $405 million in presale funds, with more than 26.2 billion coins sold. The current Batch 30 price stands at $0.03, a massive 2,900% ROI from Batch 1 pricing. However, for a short period, the project has fixed the entry price at just $0.0013 until October 1, giving latecomers one last steep discount before the major Singapore deployment event. With traction like this, BlockDAG is positioning itself as one of the strongest emerging crypto projects even before listing. Many projects only reach this level of attention after launch, but BlockDAG is proving its momentum much earlier.

With 3 million+ daily miners, 19,800+ mining rigs sold and shipped globally, and over 1,000 new holders joining the network every day, the expansion remains unmatched. BlockDAG isn’t bound by geography; it is building inclusivity across borders by default.

Solana Trading Volume Climbs on Expanding Use Cases

On September 4, 2025, Solana (SOL) recorded a daily trading volume of about $2.3 billion, up from its weekly average of $1.8 billion. This lift came as activity spiked across Solana-based DeFi platforms and NFT marketplaces, supported by new campaigns and liquidity incentives.

Protocols like Raydium and Jito rolled out special reward pools, attracting traders. At the same time, the number of active wallets jumped nearly 9%, signaling strong usage beyond speculation. During the session, Solana’s price stayed in the $138–$144 range, holding steady against overall market moves. This performance reflects how Solana is continuing to position itself as a cheaper, faster choice over Ethereum for users seeking efficiency across DeFi and NFTs.

Hyperliquid Gains Momentum with Leveraged Trades

On the same day, Hyperliquid (HYPE) clocked a $620 million daily trading volume, a big jump from its $410 million weekly average. The surge was triggered by a breakout above $2.20, sparking liquidations and new long entries. Much of the action came from perpetual futures, where leveraged trading amplified activity.

Derivatives data revealed growing open interest, showing ongoing commitment from traders betting on price direction. On-chain metrics also reported an 11% rise in active wallets, pointing to broader engagement beyond leveraged trading. While prices didn’t move far after the breakout, the heavy volumes and rising funding rates suggest that traders are bracing for further moves.

To Sum Up

Solana’s $2.3 billion trading day and Hyperliquid’s $620 million surge reflect strong bursts of attention, but BlockDAG is building something more solid. With over $405 million raised, over 26.2 billion coins sold, and 312,000+ holders across 130 countries, its growth pattern stands out.

Backed by 3 million miners, global hardware rollouts, and steady presale momentum, BlockDAG’s scale is unlike most pre-launch projects. In a market where many projects depend on hype cycles, BlockDAG is showing consistent progress, widespread adoption, and cross-border participation, making it one of the top crypto coins today.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: LiveBitcoinNews does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. LiveBitcoinNews recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. LiveBitcoinNews is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.