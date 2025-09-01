BlockDAG’s $387M Rise, Sports Partnerships, and Referral Program Put It Ahead of XRP and ETH in Best Long-Term Crypto Investments

Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Een opvallend patroon in de Hash Ribbons indicator is uitgelicht door een analist. Analist Crypto Rover deelde op 30 augustus 2025 via X een grafiek waarin drie opeenvolgende buy signalen zichtbaar zijn. Dit is een zeldzame gebeurtenis die in eerdere marktcycli samenhing met sterke prijsstijgingen van Bitcoin. De Bitcoin koers bleef daarbij dicht bij belangrijke steunzones, waardoor de signalen extra betekenis kregen. Kan de Bitcoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder stijgen? Bitcoin koers krijgt drie zeldzame signalen De Hash Ribbons indicator baseert zich op het rekenvermogen van het Bitcoin netwerk, de zogenoemde hash rate. Hierbij worden de 10-daagse en 30-daagse voortschrijdende gemiddelden vergeleken. Wanneer miners tijdelijk stoppen met minen en later terugkeren, kan dit duiden op herstel in de markt. Dit wordt zichtbaar in de vorm van een buy signaal. In de gedeelde grafiek waren drie afzonderlijke signalen te zien, weergegeven als blauwe balken. Deze markeringen kwamen ook voor in eerdere fases waarin de Bitcoin koers herstelde, zoals in de aanloop naar de bullrun van 2021. Omdat de indicator vrijwel nooit vlak voor een top verschijnt, wordt dit patroon vaak beschouwd als een teken van aanhoudende kracht in plaats van een waarschuwingssignaal. Triple Buy Signal from Hash Ribbons, Just Like Before the 2021 Rally. Hash Ribbons, one of the most reliable on-chain indicators, has flashed three buy signals for Bitcoin in recent months. It doesn’t mark exact bottoms but consistently points to big upside potential. NEVER… pic.twitter.com/fV8ZKu6cWe — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) August 30, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Het principe is eenvoudig: als miners massaal stoppen, wijst dit meestal op stress in de sector. Wanneer de hash rate vervolgens weer aantrekt, betekent dat dat miners hun activiteiten hervatten en de druk afneemt. In eerdere cycli kwamen de signalen vaak in perioden waarin de Bitcoin koers net hersteld was van een neerwaartse beweging. Het signaal fungeerde dan als een soort bevestiging dat de zwakke fase achter de rug was. Voorbeelden hiervan zijn te vinden in 2016, 2019 en 2021, waar buy signalen werden gevolgd door aanzienlijke prijsstijgingen. Het feit dat er nu drie signalen kort na elkaar verschenen, versterkt volgens analisten de relevantie van dit moment. Het suggereert dat het herstelproces van miners krachtiger is dan normaal. Wat maakt dit signaal uniek voor de Bitcoin koers Normaal gesproken verschijnt een Hash Ribbons buy signaal slechts enkele keren per marktcyclus. Een reeks van drie signalen binnen korte tijd is bijzonder en wordt gezien als extra bevestiging. Het wijst op een fase waarin miners meerdere malen onder druk stonden maar telkens terugkeerden, wat de basis kan leggen voor een stabielere marktstructuur. De Bitcoin koers beweegt ondertussen rond belangrijke technische zones. Wanneer deze steun behouden blijft, kan het signaal meer impact krijgen. De combinatie van netwerkherstel en stabiele koersniveaus maakt dit scenario uniek in vergelijking met eerdere cycli. Belangrijk om te benoemen is dat Hash Ribbons niet bedoeld is om exacte bodems aan te wijzen. De kracht van de indicator zit vooral in het signaleren van herstelmomenten. Het geeft een indicatie dat de ergste verkoopdruk bij miners voorbij is, maar de precieze timing van prijsbewegingen blijft afhankelijk van bredere omstandigheden. Naast de technische kant spelen ook externe factoren mee. Denk aan macro-economische ontwikkelingen, besluiten van toezichthouders en liquiditeit in de markt. 