BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Arrives After $407M Raised And 26.2B Coins Sold While Price Locked At $0.0013

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 00:00
Every now and then, a moment crystallises the future of a crypto project. For BlockDAG, that moment is now. While most chains scramble for attention after their tech goes live, 

BlockDAG took a reverse path, securing nearly $407 million in presale funding before showing the public any working testnet. Now, the Awakening Testnet is about to lift the curtain on the core infrastructure. 

And here’s the kicker: BlockDAG presale price is still locked at just $0.0013 until October 1st, despite Batch 30 already priced at $0.03. With over 26.2 billion BDAG coins sold, this isn’t just a presale; it’s the final surge.

Proof Before Listing, Not Just a Pitch Deck

Crypto is notorious for selling dreams, whitepapers full of ambition and testnets that arrive long after the hype fades. BlockDAG flipped that playbook. Rather than racing to launch a basic mainnet or padding its roadmap with vague timelines, it focused on traction first. 

The presale numbers are staggering: $407 million raised, 26.2 billion+ BDAG sold, 312,000+ holders, and 2,900% ROI since Batch 1. These aren’t post-launch stats; they happened before any chain was shown.

blockdaq

This level of retail conviction is rare, especially without a testnet. But now, with the Awakening Testnet rolling out, BlockDAG isn’t just catching up; it’s backing early belief with technical delivery. 

This is where those who bet early get the receipts they’ve been waiting for. The Awakening phase isn’t just a checkmark on a roadmap; it’s proof that BlockDAG can bridge community momentum with infrastructure that performs.

Awakening Testnet, Feature-Rich From Day One

Most testnets serve as placeholders, lightweight previews that eventually grow into the real thing. BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet isn’t taking that path. It’s shipping with core features that rival some mainnets: 

Stratum miner integration, UTXO-free architecture, smart account groundwork, block explorer tools, and performance testing baked into release. It’s not about proving the concept; it’s about demonstrating readiness.

block

The Awakening Testnet isn’t a sandbox. It’s a battlefield for validating everything: how miners sync, how abstraction operates, and how users will interact with the chain at scale. X10, X30, and X100 miners are syncing in real time, while the X1 App continues to see usage from 3M+ daily users. This isn’t a quiet rollout. It’s a loud signal that infrastructure and usability are converging.

When most projects go quiet after their presale, BlockDAG gets louder with deliverables. That’s the advantage of building out the hard stuff first and shipping it during the presale, not after the listing, not during a price dump, but before any coin hits the open market.

The $0.0013 Window, Conviction Meets Opportunity

Let’s be blunt: opportunities like this rarely last. With Batch 30 already at $0.03, the fact that $0.0013 pricing is still available until October 1st feels like a cheat code for anyone paying attention. It’s not just a number; it’s a psychological anchor for conviction investors, a reward for early belief, and a challenge to those waiting on the sidelines.

nloch

This isn’t hype marketing. It’s math. The limited-time $0.0013 price against the $0.05 launch gives a 3,746% ROI window. And with the Awakening Testnet about to prove the technical foundation in real-time, there’s no longer a wait-and-see narrative. The proof is shipping now.

For investors who need more than just flashy partnerships or influencer tweets, this convergence, real proof and locked-in pricing, creates a rare alignment of logic and FOMO. It’s not about believing in what might happen. It’s about reacting to what’s already underway.

Last say

This isn’t another crypto presale hoping for a breakout moment; it is the breakout. With $407 million already secured, over 26.2 billion coins distributed, and an ecosystem that includes real miners, a live testnet, and millions of users interacting daily, 

BlockDAG isn’t pitching what’s possible. It’s showing what’s real. And yet, the rarest part is still in play: the $0.0013 price lock, available until October 1st, even as Batch 30 hits $0.03. 

For those who’ve been watching from the sidelines, this is the last logical entry point before testnet proof turns into public price discovery. Momentum is here. So is the tech.

blockdaq

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

 

