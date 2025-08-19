BlockDAG’s Record $376M Presale Positions It as 2025’s Top Layer 1

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:06
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036-0.43%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003286-10.38%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05698+4.62%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001888+10.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5542-3.07%

In a market where many Layer 1 blockchains launch with little more than a whitepaper and limited testing, BlockDAG is changing expectations. The project has already secured $376M in its presale, sold 25.3B coins, and attracted over 200,000 holders, all before the mainnet has gone live. With 19,000 miners distributed and more than 2.5M users active on the X1 mobile mining app, BlockDAG is entering with momentum that is rare even years after launch.

The project’s advantage lies not only in scale but also in preparation. Instead of waiting until after listing to draw developers, BlockDAG (BDAG) has cultivated an ecosystem early. This groundwork ensures the network launches fully engaged.

AD 4nXfJkLabWZ0qcCZSeL4cfTlj OALrFGWm8N1pcyxm3Eu2MxAh5Ndnm0406 kvRG pCnkQu6UMi4cj95iNVhh5 f1m0VY9gW1QALcN0OWA5QHWwS uKm7

At present, more than 4,500 developers are already building across the network, with over 300 applications prepared for mainnet deployment. From DeFi platforms to NFT marketplaces and enterprise-level tools, BlockDAG is positioned to debut with a live economy that other chains often spend years trying to build.

Building Adoption Before Mainnet

The X1 mobile miner has been central to BlockDAG’s adoption strategy. By enabling users to mine BDAG directly from smartphones with minimal energy use, it has opened crypto mining to everyday participants. With the app distributing up to 20 BDAG daily, engagement has been incentivized from the outset, creating a global grassroots network. This community scale before launch is a powerful indicator of staying power in a crowded market.

AD 4nXfzBthg18kqIqiCDMRV 6kkufeE1CbbkWsiujvkvJN3Fa2UoERiVrn8pfn3Y2 Us TOr1E7v0rBiqWnbov8GaNst9RwpAt76I hzoBySwSKbw6h 8Dhwvo6XrtAEhUptXiMaQBqUQ?key=LylRyvjvN9USqWMjMCywmg

At its foundation, BlockDAG merges Directed Acyclic Graph architecture with Proof of Work consensus, combining scalability with the proven security model of Bitcoin. This hybrid framework delivers thousands of transactions per second while maintaining decentralization and resistance to Sybil attacks. EVM compatibility adds further appeal, as developers can migrate Ethereum-based applications seamlessly, reducing friction and accelerating adoption.

AD 4nXdG8bVfH4gxSz2YiMfziMisieXA15q0tXTEXmbdkcTOyWmyg4mLwROZs2yjZXFkf7fyuwVRfbEpNCeL yGBuC9BFix2caXnJHfStTEbMoZ HjIJ JQ3MMH4 VmEgDRhpDPc1DNb0w?key=LylRyvjvN9USqWMjMCywmg

The presale’s Batch 29 is priced at $0.0276 with the confirmed listing set at $0.05, representing an immediate 81% gain for early participants. With $376M already raised and 25.3B coins sold, momentum has reached levels rarely seen in the industry. For context, Avalanche raised $350M and Aptos $200M before launch, benchmarks that BlockDAG has already surpassed. This capital, coupled with strong community traction and developer readiness, positions BDAG as one of the most prepared Layer 1 entries of the decade.

Global Reach and Retail Strength

BlockDAG’s defining advantage lies in its accessibility. Rather than leaning on institutional capital or narrow developer circles, it has built a broad retail base through the X1 app and affordable mining hardware. This approach has lowered barriers to entry and expanded participation into regions often excluded from early crypto opportunities. The presale has already attracted more than 200,000 holders, and the community continues to expand globally at a rapid pace.

Engagement has been reinforced by referral incentives, transparent vesting, and on-chain governance, all of which give participants meaningful involvement in shaping the network’s future. With a presale total of $376M secured, the project now has the resources to fund liquidity programs, developer grants, and global campaigns immediately upon launch. This depth of preparation stands out in a market where many projects debut without infrastructure or users.

AD 4nXdWG5DOvPqUWuYKUgzSmu1EPJnBOqIPaCW51KGFHkIdeNAXSkd7NUF3WwqZcgOIafeFE5gJQKQVkorzamJV4jScIzXSeU5 xAbpeEI9AzcA6zRZWbkCcLyOWES61f irHeraWvYw?key=LylRyvjvN9USqWMjMCywmg

BlockDAG’s hybrid architecture equips it to serve a wide range of sectors, from DeFi and gaming to enterprise-level blockchain solutions. Combined with millions already active through the X1 app, it ensures that network effects will begin on day one. This readiness to scale, backed by both capital and community, demonstrates why BlockDAG is being treated as a defining Layer 1 launch rather than another experiment.

In Summary

If BlockDAG maintains its current pace, the presale could reach the $600M target before closing. Achieving that milestone would make it the largest crypto presale in recent years and provide the network with the resources needed to challenge established Layer 1 platforms from the very start. The scale of fundraising, combined with strong adoption and innovative technology, has made BlockDAG one of the most closely observed projects heading into 2025.

The opportunity to join at presale pricing is becoming increasingly limited. With listing approaching and core infrastructure already in place, BlockDAG is not simply positioning itself for a debut. It is preparing to establish leadership in a space where few new entrants arrive with this level of capital, community, and readiness.

AD 4nXeZmM4HQJsGrWZffz0XGmMGUNKc76pc LMpSkQd

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-record-376m-presale-positions-it-as-2025s-top-layer-1/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.37-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-5.24%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.271583-7.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-3.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)