BlockDAG’s X1 Mining App Hits 2.5M Users and Changes the Game for Global Crypto Access

Crypto News

BlockDAG’s X1 app makes crypto mining mobile and accessible. With 2.5M users and $381M raised, here’s why it could change the future of blockchain mining.

For a long time, crypto mining felt out of reach for most people. It required expensive rigs, technical knowledge, and high electricity usage. That shut out anyone who didn’t have deep pockets or a strong tech background. But BlockDAG has flipped that script with the X1 mining app. It lets anyone with a smartphone take part; no wires, no hardware, and no setup required.

Just open the app, start mining BDAG, and watch your balance grow. That simple approach is exactly why it has taken off. Over 2.5 million users are now mining through their phones. BlockDAG has taken something once seen as complicated and turned it into an entry point for everyday users. For many, this is the first time crypto has felt genuinely accessible. And that access is now growing at a global scale.

Mining Without Borders: X1’s Role in Expanding Global Participation

The numbers tell one story, but the distribution tells another. BlockDAG’s X1 isn’t just growing in size. It’s growing in reach. Because it doesn’t rely on hardware or location, users from all over the world, especially from regions typically excluded from mining, are able to join in.

This wider spread helps reduce the centralization often seen in crypto mining. Rather than massive operations in select countries, X1 spreads access evenly. That’s good for the health of the network and great for those who’ve never had a way in before.

The app also connects with BlockDAG’s upcoming Cold Wallet feature. This makes it easy to hold onto what you’ve mined, without needing to move funds elsewhere. It’s a full-cycle solution that starts with mobile mining and ends with simple, secure storage.

By making mining this accessible, BlockDAG is shaping a future where participating in crypto doesn’t require specialized tools, just a phone and a few taps.

X1 Adoption Builds Momentum as BlockDAG Crosses $381M in Presale

As X1 continues to spread, the larger BlockDAG project is moving full steam ahead. The presale has now reached $381 million, with more than 25.3 billion coins sold so far. It’s currently in Batch 29, where each coin is priced at $0.0276. Buyers from Batch 1 have already seen returns of 2,660 percent.

This surge in early activity is backed by a growing ecosystem. BlockDAG has sold over 19,350 hardware miners, bringing in more than $7.8 million through those alone. Development is also in full swing, with more than 300 decentralized apps already in progress. The network supports EVM compatibility, which allows teams to build or migrate apps with little friction.

BlockDAG combines a DAG-based architecture with Proof-of-Work, giving it the ability to process up to 10 blocks per second. This hybrid setup makes it both scalable and secure. That’s a strong technical foundation that appeals to builders and users alike.

While the presale grows, the X1 app keeps onboarding users by the millions. Together, this push from both sides sets BlockDAG apart from other early-stage projects. And it’s doing it all before mainnet even launches.

What Happens When Phones Replace Mining Warehouses?

The X1 app signals a shift that goes deeper than convenience. Instead of mining being done in giant warehouses full of machines, it’s now happening in millions of pockets. That scale of reach is new and powerful.

There’s a growing conversation about where mining is headed, and BlockDAG’s model is already being held up as a sign of what’s next. It balances individual access with technical power. Cold storage, smart contract support, and global onboarding all connect back to the same core experience, one that starts on a phone.

Many users are holding on to their mined BDAG coins while others are watching the presale price move higher. If BDAG does reach the speculated $1 mark in the future, early participants stand to gain a lot from something that began as an app download.

But beyond the price talk, there’s a bigger theme. X1 is no longer a small feature. It’s become the main way people are getting into the BlockDAG ecosystem. That alone says a lot about where this network is going.

Final Thoughts: BlockDAG’s Mining App Is More Than a Trend

X1 isn’t just a mobile tool. It’s a door that has opened crypto mining to millions who would have otherwise stayed on the sidelines. With 2.5 million users already active and growing fast, the scale of adoption is clear.

Speculation around BDAG’s future price has added energy, but the real strength lies in the model itself. BlockDAG is proving that large-scale access and serious technology can work hand in hand. The X1 app puts that idea into action every day.

For those who want to join something with both global reach and deep infrastructure, X1 is more than worth a look. It’s a starting point for a network that’s already rewriting what mining can be.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article