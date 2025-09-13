BlockDAG’s X10 Miners Power Real Earnings, While XRP and PEPE Ride Market Hype Before October 1

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as three names dominate the spotlight: BlockDAG, XRP, and PEPE. Each coin is showing strong moves, but for very different reasons. XRP is testing resistance zones with a rally toward $0.68, while PEPE is benefiting from huge whale activity that has lifted prices quickly.

BlockDAG, however, offers something entirely different. It is shipping its X10 miners, which are already running and generating live statistics, setting it apart from coins that rely mainly on speculation. With over $405M raised, more than 26.2B coins sold, and a price locked at $0.0013 until October 1 for its mega Singapore Deployment event, BlockDAG (BDAG) is drawing major attention. The question is clear: which coin leads now?

From Setup to Earnings: BlockDAG’s X10 Miners Show Real Utility

BlockDAG is shaking things up by proving it delivers real-world results instead of just promises. Thousands of people are unboxing the new X10 miners, and they are not influencers or developers, but regular community members sharing their results online. Videos and images show these devices starting up, connecting to the BlockDAG network, and generating measurable earnings in real time.

What makes this different is that the community is posting power usage, hash rates, and return calculations. This gives clear proof that the system works before the coin even reaches the exchanges.

It’s not about waiting for future developments. The X10 units are live, physical machines connected to an active mining ecosystem.

This progress comes as BlockDAG enters its final presale stage. With more than $405 million raised, over 26.2 billion coins sold, and 312,000 holders already involved, the demand is visible in the numbers.

The coin is now at Batch 30 with a listed price of $0.03, but in celebration of the October 1 Singapore Deployment event, buyers can still lock in the special price of $0.0013. That reflects a surge potential of 2900% since the very first batch.

For those asking what crypto to watch, BlockDAG is not just another presale name. It has delivered physical miners, is showing results today, and is proving that its ecosystem is built to run.

Unlike others that are still building hype, BlockDAG is operating and generating both earnings and trust. With just days left before the locked price ends, the X10 stands as proof that this project is not only live but ahead of schedule. This makes BlockDAG a very different choice compared to XRP and PEPE.

XRP Rally Watch: $0.75 in Sight

On September 4, 2025, XRP showed renewed momentum, climbing toward the $0.68 resistance level. After weeks of holding close to $0.60, buyers stepped back in with stronger volume, showing fresh market confidence. The Relative Strength Index sits at 65, suggesting that prices still have room to move higher.

If XRP can break above $0.68, analysts believe it may head toward the $0.75 to $0.78 zone, where supply previously slowed growth earlier this year. Support has formed near $0.59, a level that has repeatedly attracted buyers in the past.

Adding to this momentum is Ripple’s approval in a new regulatory sandbox, strengthening XRP’s role in cross-border payments.

At the same time, whale activity has picked up with large transfers in the last 48 hours. This shows that high-volume holders may be preparing for a broader push upward. If bulls maintain control, XRP could finally escape its months of slow movement and make a stronger run at higher prices.

PEPE Whale Buys Trigger Short-Term Gains

PEPE also grabbed attention on September 4, 2025, after large wallets scooped up over 1.2 trillion coins in just two days. This surge of whale activity caused the coin to spike nearly 9%, pushing prices to $0.00000142 before easing slightly to $0.00000137.

On-chain data highlights that many of these buys happened between $0.00000125 and $0.00000130. This shows whales entering at clear price zones, a trend seen before in earlier rallies.

Trading volume jumped sharply during this period, though smaller buyers played a limited role. This confirms that the price move was largely whale-driven. Analysts are now watching whether these wallets hold or sell in the short term. That decision will likely decide if prices stay steady, climb again, or retreat.

Resistance now sits around $0.00000145, with support close to $0.00000125. If the whales hold their positions, PEPE could retest highs from August. But if distribution begins, the recent surge may fade just as quickly as it came.

Real Utility vs Market Moves: The Clear Pick

The contrast between these three coins is clear. XRP is climbing toward $0.75 with solid buying volume, while PEPE’s short-term spikes are fueled by whale activity that could shift at any moment. Both depend heavily on speculation and market swings.

BlockDAG is different. It has already shipped its X10 miners, demonstrating that its ecosystem is now operational. With over $405 million raised, more than 26.2 billion coins sold, and a locked price of $0.0013 available until October 1, BlockDAG shows growth with real delivery. For those wondering what crypto to invest in, BlockDAG’s combination of live results and major upcoming events makes it the project that stands out the most.

