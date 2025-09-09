Bloomberg Analyst: REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF Set to List on Thursday

PANews reported on September 9th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote on the X platform: "The era of memecoin ETFs is about to begin. The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (symbol DOJE) is scheduled to be listed on Thursday. Although it complies with the Investment Company Act of 1940 like $SSK, there are still a large number of Section 33 holders waiting for approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission."
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.