Bloomberg analyst says altcoin ETF approvals unlikely to trigger a traditional alt season

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 05:01
Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart argues the current market represents an altcoin season through digital asset treasury companies rather than traditional token price rallies, with upcoming ETF approvals unlikely to replicate Bitcoin’s institutional success.

During a Sept. 4 interview with Milk Road, Seyffart said digital asset treasury companies (DATCO) have generated massive returns while individual altcoins remain relatively subdued compared to previous cycles.

He added:

Further, the SEC’s new framework for cryptocurrency ETFs positions approximately ten assets for immediate approval, including Dogecoin, Chainlink, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Solana, and Hedera.

Additional tokens, like Cardano and XRP, could qualify within months once futures contracts reach the six-month requirement on CFTC-regulated exchanges.

However, Seyffart tempers expectations for altcoin ETF demand compared to Bitcoin products. He noted:

Institutional preference for diversification

Seyffart expects basket products containing multiple cryptocurrencies to attract significantly more institutional capital than individual altcoin ETFs.

Two such products from Grayscale and Bitwise await SEC approval after receiving stay orders following initial technical approval.

Seyffart noted that investment advisors prefer diversification over concentrated positions in individual altcoins. Bitwise’s product holds ten assets while Grayscale’s contains five cryptocurrencies in market cap-weighted allocations.

The framework requires futures contracts to be traded for six months on CFTC-regulated exchanges, with Coinbase Derivatives serving as the primary qualifying platform. This outsources asset selection criteria to CFTC oversight while potentially allowing questionable projects into ETF wrappers.

Seyffart questioned whether traditional altcoin seasons will materialize as institutional money drives cryptocurrency performance. He observed:

Structural shift

Digital asset treasury companies have absorbed capital that historically flowed into altcoins during bull markets. Strategy’s financial engineering allows investors to gain leveraged cryptocurrency exposure through traditional equity markets rather than direct token purchases.

Seyffart views current market conditions as increasingly institutionalized, with sophisticated players entering crypto markets.

This structural shift may permanently alter altcoin rally patterns as traditional finance channels provide easier access to crypto exposure through regulated products rather than direct token ownership.

Ethereum ETFs demonstrate this dynamic, generating substantial inflows after an initial sluggish performance, but failing to drive widespread momentum in altcoins.

The pattern suggests that institutional preferences favor established assets over speculative alternatives, regardless of the merits of the underlying blockchain technology.

Disclaimer: CryptoSlate has received a grant from the Polkadot Foundation to produce content about the Polkadot ecosystem. While the Foundation supports our coverage, we maintain full editorial independence and control over the content we publish.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/bloomberg-analyst-says-altcoin-etf-approvals-unlikely-to-trigger-a-traditional-alt-season/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
