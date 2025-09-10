Bloomberg Analyst Sets Approval Date for Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF! “It Will Be Approved on This Date!”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:59
After Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoins such as XRP and Solana (SOL) are also expected to receive spot ETF approval from the SEC.

While September and October are being pointed to at this point, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has given an exact date for Dogecoin (DOGE).

Accordingly, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said that RexShares’ spot Dogecoin ETF will be launched on the 11th.

The fund relies on the Investment Company Act of 1940, which provides for automatic approval approximately 75 days after application, unless there are special circumstances.

While Eric Balchunas is quite confident about the DOGE ETF, Santiment analyst Brian Q. made a bold prediction for the soon-to-be-launched Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF.

In his latest analysis, Brian wrote that the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, codenamed DOJE, will soon receive approval to launch. He claimed there was a 93% chance of approval this week.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bloomberg-analyst-sets-approval-date-for-dogecoin-doge-etf-it-will-be-approved-on-this-date/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
