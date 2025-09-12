Bloomberg Senior Analyst Mike McGlone Shares His Views on Bitcoin Price

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 16:03
Scott Melker and Mike McGlone, well-known names in the financial world, evaluated the latest situation in the markets ahead of the FED’s possible interest rate cuts in the Market Mavericks program they attended.

Focusing particularly on the record levels in the S&P 500 and economic indicators, the speakers also discussed Bitcoin’s strong stance at $114,000.

The program noted that markets are currently overly confident in Fed rate cuts. Mike McGlone noted that markets have almost certainly priced in a 25% rate cut, which has led to volatility indices like the VIX trading at low levels. Meanwhile, Scott Melker expressed doubts that while employment figures are paving the way for rate cuts, inflation is still not fully under control.

The rise in gold prices, along with increasing economic uncertainty, has also attracted attention. Mike McGlone argued that the signals coming from the gold market are alarming and that this increase could indicate that US stock markets are overvalued.

Cryptocurrency markets also played a significant role in the discussion. Scott Melker and Mike McGlone discussed Bitcoin’s rise above a critical $112,000 level but remaining below its 50-day moving average. The speakers noted that Bitcoin is an asset heavily dependent on technical analysis, and market sentiment plays a significant role in determining price movements.

Bitcoin’s steady performance around $114,000 was the main focus of the program’s market dynamics. Melker and McGlone noted that while Ethereum (ETH) stalled during this period, other altcoins like Solana began to rise. Scott Melker described this as a “flag takeover,” indicating that altcoins are starting to play a larger role in the market.

Experts have noted that Bitcoin is technically sensitive to certain levels, with the $112,000 level serving as a key support point. Meanwhile, it has also been discussed that MicroStrategy shares falling below its 200-day moving average could be a potential bearish signal. Mike McGlone has suggested that the cryptocurrency market is acting like a “casino,” and that Bitcoin is becoming a commodity rather than digital gold.

*This is not investment advice.

You May Also Like

