BlossomWarriors NFT Collection Set To Launch August 25, Bringing Storytelling To Web3

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/28 03:24
Threshold
T$0.01631+0.86%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000437-0.06%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.01615-0.06%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004583-0.30%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002711-2.93%

Montreal, Canada, August 25th, 2025/GamingWire/--Set to launch its first wave, today August 25, 2025, the BlossomWarriors NFT Collection is bringing 500 unique heroes to life, each forged in a mythic rebellion against tyranny.

But these warriors are more than digital art. They are the keys to building a brand-new manga and anime universe, created by fans, for fans, and rooted in the fight for freedom, justice, and unity.

Unlike most NFT projects, BlossomWarriors begins with narrative first. Holders aren’t passive collectors; they are co-architects of an unfolding legend. Every NFT represents a warrior — a seat at the table where decisions, lore, and creative input will shape the manga and anime from the ground up.

And this isn’t just digital fantasy. The project bridges two cultural powerhouses: crypto-native innovation in Canada and traditional anime craftsmanship in Japan. It’s a fusion of global fandoms, art, and rebellion against the cookie-cutter content of mainstream entertainment.

A Roadmap of Rebellion

The 500 NFTs will drop in four waves:

  • August 25 – 200 NFTs – Super Early Supporter Price: 0.04 ETH
  • September 22 – 100 NFTs – Super Early Supporter Price: 0.04 ETH
  • October 20 – 100 NFTs – Early Supporter Price: 0.045 ETH
  • November 17 – 100 NFTs – Final Wave Price: 0.05 ETH

Early adopters unlock collector perks: a free first-edition manga volume, behind-the-scenes access to anime development, and the rare chance to contribute to the creative process.

Direct Participation

Anime and manga have always thrived on fan passion. Now, with Web3, that passion is transforming into direct participation.

BlossomWarriors isn’t funded by corporations or media giants — it’s fueled by the very community it seeks to serve. For fans tired of being sidelined, this project hands them the pen, the brush, and the voice.

Where to Join the Rebellion

Collectors can claim their warriors on OpenSea and Rarible, and rally with fellow rebels on Discord, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

With only 500 warriors in existence, the question isn’t whether BlossomWarriors will sell out — it’s who will be remembered as the ones who stood at the very beginning.

From NFTs to Anime… the future of storytelling starts here. Witness the BlossomWarriors saga unfold https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twK7PArLMdY

About BlossomWarriors

Born in Canada and set to blossom globally through an upcoming collaboration in Japan—the heart of Manga and Anime—BlossomWarriors is a project that merges storytelling, community, and culture.

At its core, BlossomWarriors is about turning ideals into inspiration and inspiration into action — powered by the belief that a single idea can ripple outward, and shift culture.

The project was born from creator Sakura Zuki’s vision: to honor courage and compassion as timeless virtues that inspire stories and change — harnessing art, anime, and Web3 to build a movement where fans become part of a legend with global resonance.

www.cherryblossomwarriors.com

Contact

Sakura Zuki

[email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1275-1.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003122-5.59%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007698-1.91%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes

The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes

Recently, Kadena, a well-established public chain founded in 2016, announced the launch of an incentive plan of up to US$50 million. This move seems to be intended to return to the spotlight of the cryptocurrency market through the current popular RWA track.
Movement
MOVE$0.1231+0.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002974+0.81%
Allo
RWA$0.005535-2.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 14:46
Share
SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

Despite all the talk about cryptocurrency changing how we pay for things, most businesses still won’t touch digital money with a ten-foot pole. The reason is pretty obvious: crypto prices are all over the place. Bitcoin might be sitting at $60,000 in the morning, then drop to $55,000 by lunchtime. No shop owner wants to.. The post SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.30%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0937+5.28%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/20 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes

SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?