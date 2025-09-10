BLS Cuts 911,000 From the Payroll, Shaking Bitcoin and Turning Investors to Bitcoin Hyper’s $14.8M Presale

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/10 17:31
The weakening of the job market shook Bitcoin for a minute, dropping it from above $113K to under $111K in less than a day.

As The Kobeissi Letter details, most job cuts were concentrated in consumer-driven areas like leisure, hospitality, trade, and utilities. In total, 880K jobs vanished from the private sector and 31K from the public one.

The numbers don’t lie. The revision exceeds 2009 levels and is outweighed only by the Great Depression.

The magnitude of the recent job revision according to Kobeissi Letter.

Source: X/@KobeissiLetter

The news immediately impacted the $BTC price, spreading FUD – fear, uncertainty, and doubt. There’s an upside though. More eyes are now on the Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $14.8M presale, which looks set for a fiery post-launch performance.

Will Bitcoin Survive the Revisionpocalypse?

Bitcoin contracted by almost $2K in less than 24 hours following the news, but is that representative of the coin’s path moving forward? No.

On the contrary, ‘asset owners will reap the rewards’, according to The Kobeissi Letter, which believes that rate cuts are imminent.

Kobeissi Letter believes that the job cuts will benefit asset owners.

Source: X/@KobeissiLetter

— The Kobeissi Letter, on X.

History supports this point of view. The 1990–1991 recession saw the stock market crumble by 20%, but it bounced back a year later by 30%, following cheaper Fed credit rates.

Despite the coming revision, gold surged by 40% in 2025 and Bitcoin by 20%, which means the recent drawback is just that: a temporary hiccup driven by investor uncertainty.

A hiccup that is already dissipating. Bitcoin is once again testing $112K, eyeing its psychological barrier of $115K. A successful breach would validate the Fibonacci trend, pushing $BTC to $129K or above by the end of the year.

Bitcoin’s Fibonacci chart according to TradingView.

Source: TradingView

In the meantime, investors are flocking to Bitcoin Hyper’s $14.8M+ presale, which is eyeing a Q4 public release.

Why Bitcoin Hyper Could Transform the Bitcoin Ecosystem Forever

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the Layer-2 solution to Bitcoin’s most pressing problems, including its performance limitation of seven transactions per second (TPS).

This places Bitcoin 24th on Chainspect’s list of the fastest blockchains by TPS. Solana occupies the second place with a max theoretical TPS of 65K.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to correct this problem with the help of tools like a Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

The Canonical Bridge connects Bitcoin’s ecosystem to the Hyper Layer-2 and confirms incoming transactions with the help of the Bitcoin Relay Program. Once transactions go through, the bridge then mints your $BTC onto Hyper’s super-fast Layer-2 as wrapped $BTC.

How Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 works.

Once your wrapped $BTC is on the Layer-2, the real fun begins. Swaps, NFTs, DeFi, and more will now be possible.

Confirmation times will also be vastly reduced to mere seconds, essentially eliminating network congestion. And because all transactions are treated the same, that means Bitcoin’s fee-based priority system is gone, which translates to lower transaction costs as well.

The SVM complements this system by enabling the lightning-fast execution of DeFi apps and smart contracts.

And whenever you’re ready, you can withdraw your wrapped $BTC back to Bitcoin’s native Layer-1.

Hyper Presale Frenzy

Hyper plans to push Bitcoin’s performance to Solana-level numbers, allowing for high throughput and scalability, and turning the network into a more viable option for retail investors.

It’s little wonder, then that the presale is seeing significant investor interest. It has already raised an impressive $14.8M+, buoyed by recent whale buys of $161.3K, $100.6K, and $50K.

$HYPER currently costs $0.012885 – and you can stake it for 75% APY. So now is the perfect time to invest, before the project goes public.

Once that happens, we believe $HYPER will experience real growth, pushed by community hype and trust in the project’s potential. Long-term, our price prediction for $HYPER puts the token at at least $1.2 by 2030. That’s an ROI of 9,213% based on today’s presale price.

Ready to jump in? Start by taking a look at our how to buy $HYPER guide. Then head to the official $HYPER presale website and secure your tokens at today’s low price.

Looking Ahead

Bitcoin broke above $112K at the time of writing, which signals slow but sustained recovery. If it breaks $113K, we should see a run to $115K – and if it breaks that too, we could be looking at a new ATH, hopefully close to $129K.

In the meantime, though, you might want to consider diversifying your portfolio by adding Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER). By the look of things, its successful $14.8M+ presale could merely be beginning of even greater things to come for this new token.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
