The BLS has delayed its annual consumer spending report with no reason given, days after Donald Trump fired Erika McEntarfer as head of the agency. The notice appeared late Friday on the Bureau’s website and said only, “We will update users when more information is available.” Erika, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in […]The BLS has delayed its annual consumer spending report with no reason given, days after Donald Trump fired Erika McEntarfer as head of the agency. The notice appeared late Friday on the Bureau’s website and said only, “We will update users when more information is available.” Erika, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in […]

BLS quietly postpones major consumer report after Trump fires director

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 08:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09065+5.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.15838-0.80%
JOE
JOE$0.1913+0.36%

The BLS has delayed its annual consumer spending report with no reason given, days after Donald Trump fired Erika McEntarfer as head of the agency.

The notice appeared late Friday on the Bureau’s website and said only, “We will update users when more information is available.”

Erika, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in 2023 and confirmed by the Senate the next year, was removed just hours after her team reported disappointing July job numbers and downward revisions for the two previous months.

She found out about her firing through a two-line email from the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. “To be honest, I didn’t actually believe I had been fired,” Erika said Tuesday during an event at Bard College.

She only checked her inbox after a reporter called her for comment about Trump’s post on X demanding she be fired.

Trump calls numbers rigged, White House removes Erika after jobs release

The jobs report that triggered the blowup was sent out on August 1. Erika briefed the Labor Department at 8 a.m. that morning and told them late-reporting firms had dragged the data down.

“I explained to the Secretary that the negative skew in job growth among the late reporting firms was an unusual event, but not an unprecedented one,” she said.

She added that other labor market data looked stable, and this wasn’t necessarily a sign of recession. Still, she said the room was silent.

By 2 p.m. that day, Trump had posted online saying the numbers were manipulated. Later that afternoon, he announced that Erika was no longer commissioner.

On TV, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer described the revisions as “unexpected,” and said they were mostly tied to education and seasonal roles. Later, on X, she backed the firing.

“I agree wholeheartedly with @POTUS that our jobs numbers must be fair, accurate, and never manipulated for political purposes,” she wrote.

Since Erika’s removal, the BLS has made additional revisions. A benchmark update released on September 9 was met with more White House criticism, calling it “another blunder in the lengthy history of inaccuracies and incompetence at BLS.”

Economists defended the revisions, saying they’re standard because businesses often submit data late. The BLS usually updates the numbers as more information comes in to make them more precise.

Trump has picked EJ Antoni, the Heritage Foundation’s chief economist, to take over the job. EJ is known for his MAGA views and has drawn criticism from economists across party lines for his lack of experience.

His Senate confirmation is still pending, and one Republican senator has already voiced “extreme reservations” about supporting him.

Budget issues and staffing cuts worsen BLS operations

The BLS has struggled for years with staff shortages and tight budgets. These problems didn’t start with Trump but have gotten worse during his second term.

The agency now relies on a statistical method to fill in the gaps in inflation tracking. Only recently has it been allowed to hire more workers to collect price data again.

The Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General opened a review last week into the BLS’ “challenges” around data collection and employment revisions.

Erika had over 20 years of federal experience before her firing, including time at the Census Bureau, Treasury, and Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers.

She called Trump’s move a “dangerous step” with “serious economic consequences.” She ended her speech by saying, “That’s an attack on the independence of an institution arguably as important as the Federal Reserve for economic stability.”

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0907+5.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017645+0.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.008031-14.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.06279-1.05%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1579-3.30%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Share
7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks

7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks

Altcoins trading below $10 are attracting attention from investors preparing for the last run of 2025. The reasoning is straightforward […] The post 7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron
TRX$0.3464+0.81%
UNISWAP
UNI$9.153-0.15%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/04 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES