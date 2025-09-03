Blue Jeans Golf Raises $20 Million To Expand Golf Ranch Concept

Participants gather at a Golf Ranch facility to socialize, have fun and play some golf. Golf Ranch

Blue Jeans Golf closed the first round of its $20 million Series B fundraising, led by Old Tom Capital and Creator Sports Capital, to fuel the national expansion of its tech-enabled driving range concept, Golf Ranch, that blends elements of traditional and entertainment golf.

The funding will fund site acquisition and development, enabling Golf Ranch to grow from its current four locations to as many as 12 by the end of 2026.

Blue Jeans Golf, a golf investment and management company founded in 2021 by former Topgolf employees Devin Charhon and Michael Canfield, is focused on building what it terms the “Golf Lite” category through strategic investment and innovation. Tech-enabled driving ranges, short courses and Par 3s anchor this Golf Lite category, which combines the authenticity of traditional golf with the accessibility and scalability of off-course formats.

“Golf Ranch is the clear category leader in Golf Lite, with a repeatable model, an elite team and a bold long-term vision,” said Evan Roosevelt, managing partner of Old Tom Capital, which is an investment holding company that’s focused on shaping the future of golf. “We believe this is the most compelling investment profile in the sport — resilient, community-driven and built for scale.”

A lineup of golf bays at a Golf Ranch facility. Golf Ranch

According to a recent white paper by Old Tom Capital, the Golf Lite segment offers the highest margin, most scalable, and most underbuilt opportunity in golf today.

“Golf is experiencing a generational shift, and we’re excited to be investing in a category that bridges the game into the future,” said Charhon, the co-founder and CEO of Blue Jeans Golf. “Golf Ranch blends technology, community and an accessible playing experience that is designed to attract, engage and retain golfers for a lifetime.”

Golf Ranch transforms underutilized driving ranges into vibrant community hubs through what the company describes as a tech-enabled practice experience, modern branding, and membership-based model. The Ranch Pass membership system, priced at $20 per month, has attracted more than 8,000 active members across existing locations in Texas, Missouri, and Connecticut.

Since its founding, Blue Jeans Golf has acquired and transformed four driving ranges, growing revenue by 300 to 500 percent at each location. New developments underway in Glendale, Arizona, and Grand Prairie, Texas, will be the fifth and sixth Golf Ranch locations.

Players hit balls at a Golf Ranch tech-enabled range Golf Ranch

Scalable and Community-Driven Model

Series B fundraising is a stage in which established and promising startups secure capital for growth and expansion from new or returning venture capital investors. In this case, the investment comes from two firms with deep golf industry expertise.

Old Tom Capital has established itself as a leading investor in the Golf Lite space, while Creator Sports Capital is best known for backing breakout golf content brand Good Good Golf. Golf Ranch is envisioned as a breakout in a different space.

“They’ve cracked the code on a model that’s not only scalable and community-driven, but also makes the game more fun,” said Creator Sports Capital co-managing partner Brian Kabot. “We believe the intersection of content and community at physical locations is the future, and Golf Ranch is paving the way.”

A post-shot reaction at a Golf Ranch facility. Golf Ranch

The Series B funding follows a recently closed $15 million debt facility, which is being deployed for the Arizona and Texas projects and other 2025 developments. The positioning is part of the growth plans to build Golf Ranch into one of the largest driving range membership communities in the U.S.

Canfield, the co-founder and CFO of Blue Jeans Golf, said the expertise and networks that Old Tom Capital and Creator Sports Capital bring will “accelerate our path to growing to more than 50 Golf Ranch locations in the coming years,” with more than 100,000 members.

“This capital enables us to continue acquiring, preserving and investing in community-anchored golf facilities across the U.S.,” Canfield said, emphasizing the company’s mission to cater to players who view golf as both a pastime and a practice.