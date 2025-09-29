Key Points: Civil recovery of 60,000 Bitcoin sought, leading suspects tried in UK court.

Over 130,000 victims reported by Chinese plaintiffs, major recovery effort.

No significant market disruptions observed amidst ongoing proceedings.

Qian Zhimin’s trial for allegedly laundering 60,000 bitcoins begins at Southwark Crown Court in London, marking a key moment in cryptocurrency legal history.

The case highlights significant cross-border asset recovery efforts and places increased compliance pressure on related financial exchanges and custodians.

60,000 Bitcoins Frozen in UK’s Historic Legal Battle

Numerous law firms, including Ji Ren and Yingke, have been commissioned to represent over 1,000 Chinese investors. Their goal is to recover 60,000 Bitcoins through the UK High Court. The trial is presided over by Judge Sally-Ann Hales KC, a notable figure in UK criminal justice, with Philippa Eastwood from Doughty Street Chambers defending Zhimin. A Chinese officer will testify in London, while several victims will connect via video link from Tianjin, China.

The seized bitcoins, valued at approximately £48 billion, have been frozen by UK authorities (largest seizure of funds from crypto confidence scams). The case could establish a precedent for cryptocurrency-related legal proceedings in the UK. Immediate market reactions have been minimal, as the frozen Bitcoin remains non-circulating. Compliance pressures on exchanges are likely to increase, emphasizing the need for best practices.

Despite the trial’s significance, there have been no notable public responses from key industry figures or regulators at this point. The court case highlights the complexity of cross-border asset recovery in cryptocurrency-related frameworks.

Blue Sky Grid Trial: Broader Implications for Global Crypto Regulation

Did you know? The Blue Sky Grid case is only the second major cryptocurrency-related asset recovery in the UK, following the PlusToken scandal, setting a major legal precedent.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $111,658.13, with a market cap of $2.23 trillion. Market dominance is noted at 57.8%. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin saw a 2.04% price increase, although it displayed fluctuations over the past 90 days. The Bitcoin market remains resilient, unaffected by recent legal proceedings against Blue Sky Grid Group state-level enforcement improves against cryptocurrency fraud schemes.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:24 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that the ongoing trial may catalyze increased regulatory scrutiny and compliance standards. The enforced accountability marks an important step in illustrating legal systems’ capacity to manage digital assets and uphold justice across borders. This could have a broader impact on how similar cases are handled internationally U.S. files civil forfeiture against $225 million in cryptocurrency investments.