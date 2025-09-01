Bluprynt Completes First KYI Verification of Global Stablecoin with USDC as UNION Expands Integration

By: Coincentral
2025/09/01 06:38
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
Everscale
EVER$0.01004-2.99%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-4.60%

TLDR

  • UNION integrates USDC on ERC-20 to expand liquidity and asset support.
  • Bluprynt finishes first-ever KYI verification using USDC stablecoin.
  • USDC meets MiCA and GENIUS Act rules for full 1:1 reserve backing.
  • Asia leads tokenized sukuk growth, holding 47% of the global sukuk market.

UNION has added USDC on the ERC-20 network, boosting liquidity and offering users a stable, reliable digital asset. At the same time, Bluprynt has completed the first-ever Know Your Issuer (KYI) verification of a global stablecoin using USDC. This move marks a new step in compliance, trust, and interoperability in tokenized finance, especially in growing markets such as Asia and the Middle East.

UNION Adds USDC on ERC-20, Strengthening Its Ecosystem

UNION has confirmed its integration of USDC on the Ethereum-based ERC-20 network. USDC, a stablecoin issued by Circle, is backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars held in reserves. This step aims to expand UNION’s asset offerings and improve operational stability for users transacting within the ecosystem.

Circle has ensured compliance with U.S. and EU regulations, especially under the GENIUS Act and MiCA rules. These frameworks require stablecoins to be backed by high-quality liquid assets, which help ensure user protection and institutional trust. With this addition, UNION aims to support broader use cases like cross-border payments and settlements.

USDC is widely used across decentralized applications due to its predictability and global accessibility. Integrating this stablecoin allows UNION to meet a wider set of user needs, particularly as businesses and financial platforms increase demand for stable digital assets.

Bluprynt Leads Compliance with First KYI Verification of USDC

Bluprynt has completed the first Know Your Issuer (KYI) verification for a global stablecoin using USDC. KYI goes beyond traditional KYC by verifying not only the users but also the entities issuing the digital assets. This move sets a new bar in transparency, especially for institutions and sovereign investors seeking compliance-ready platforms.

The KYI process checks the stablecoin issuer’s reserve structure, legal status, audit readiness, and adherence to global financial rules. Bluprynt’s successful verification of USDC confirms that Circle meets these conditions under current standards, offering regulators and market participants a verified asset for secure integration.

As stablecoin adoption grows, KYI may become a core requirement for cross-border compliance. Bluprynt’s method allows platforms to plug into regulated ecosystems without sacrificing speed or scalability. This positions USDC as a preferred stablecoin for regulated platforms operating in multiple regions.

Asian Markets Push Tokenized Sukuks and Stablecoin Integration

Asia, particularly Indonesia and Malaysia, is emerging as a key region for tokenized real-world assets, especially Shariah-compliant sukuks. These Islamic financial instruments have reached over $1 trillion in global issuances, though they remain largely inaccessible to retail users. Tokenization is expected to reduce entry barriers and open these markets to a wider investor base.

However, the readiness of secondary markets remains a challenge. Despite growing licensing approvals, many tokenized sukuks remain illiquid due to lack of infrastructure. Platforms that embed compliance tools, mobile-first access, and real-time settlement functions are more likely to attract institutional support.

Local developers are building infrastructure that suits regional financial systems and cultural requirements. With increasing focus on regulatory alignment and interoperability, these platforms are prioritizing compliance-by-design. This includes building trusted partnerships with local banks, mobile operators, and sovereign funds to enable stablecoin off-ramps and yield-based products.

Tokenized finance in Asia is shifting from vision to execution, with demand growing for products that meet local needs and global standards. UNION’s integration of USDC and Bluprynt’s KYI milestone together mark a shift toward practical, compliant financial systems built for scale.

The post Bluprynt Completes First KYI Verification of Global Stablecoin with USDC as UNION Expands Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001208-2.34%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002635-7.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01227-4.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Canada’s trade imbalance blew wide open in the second quarter of 2025, ballooning by C$19.84 billion to hit a record C$21.16 billion, according to Statistics Canada. That’s the largest current account deficit ever recorded. The plunge came as goods exports collapsed and foreign capital rushed out. The current account includes trade, cross-border services, investment income, […]
Chainbase
C$0.22889+2.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20785-0.68%
Everscale
EVER$0.0101-2.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:09
Share
Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Cryptocurrency investors are shifting their focus to assets that offer both financial growth and stable price value. With Bitcoin stuck at $110,000, some investors are switching to alternative coins that they believe are worth investing in now and could gain significant attention soon, aiming to achieve the same level of success as Bitcoin and potentially […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006344-15.03%
XRP
XRP$2.7375-3.08%
SOON
SOON$0.2458-1.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Optimism price prediction 2025–2031: Will OP token gain momentum?

How does the US government put GDP data on the blockchain?