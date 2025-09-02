BNB Chain-Based Venus Protocol Drained of $27M on Suspected Contract Compromise

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:29
Binance Coin
BNB$848.52-0.19%
Venus
XVS$6.0991-3.21%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001565-1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01242+1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017645-4.46%

Venus Protocol, one of the largest lending platforms on the BNB Chain, was hit by a suspected exploit on Tuesday with attackers seemingly draining an estimated $27 million worth of assets.

On-chain sleuths said they suspect the protocol’s Core Pool Comptroller contract was updated to a malicious address, which then siphoned off tokens including vUSDC and vETH.

Security teams are tracking the stolen assets and the Venus community has yet to issue an official statement.

The funds remain in the attacker’s contract and have not yet been swapped, leaving open questions about whether the exploit will evolve into a full-scale cash-out.

Venus functions as a money market on the BNB Chain, allowing users to deposit assets such as stablecoins and major tokens to earn interest, while borrowers post collateral to take out loans.

Its native token, XVS, plays a role in governance and protocol incentives. At its peak, Venus held over $7 billion in assets, making it a core part of BNB Chain’s DeFi ecosystem.

(This is a developing story.)

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/02/bnb-chain-based-venus-protocol-drained-of-usd27m-on-suspected-contract-compromise

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol’s IP token has seen a sharp 15% bounce, trading just above $3 after days of downward drift. The surge was accompanied by a sudden 118% spike in trading volume and large-scale whale accumulation, fueling speculation around the project’s…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+1.30%
Story
IP$7.638+0.48%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5699+0.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:40
Share
Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01606+1.45%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000603+5.60%
Pi Network
PI$0.34407+0.44%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001847-2.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]