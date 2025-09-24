BNB Chain plans to further reduce gas fees and accelerate block generation

PANews reported on September 24th that BNB Chain validators proposed lowering the minimum gas price from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei and shortening the block interval from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. If approved, this proposal would reduce transaction fees to approximately $ 0.005 per transaction, potentially boosting on-chain transaction volume and increasing competitiveness with public chains like Solana and Base . BNB Chain has previously reduced gas fees several times, resulting in an average fee reduction of 75% and a 140% increase in daily transaction volume. Officials emphasized that network resource utilization is below 30% , indicating that the infrastructure can handle increased loads. PANews reported on September 24th that BNB Chain validators proposed lowering the minimum gas price from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei and shortening the block interval from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. If approved, this proposal would reduce transaction fees to approximately $ 0.005 per transaction, potentially boosting on-chain transaction volume and increasing competitiveness with public chains like Solana and Base . BNB Chain has previously reduced gas fees several times, resulting in an average fee reduction of 75% and a 140% increase in daily transaction volume. Officials emphasized that network resource utilization is below 30% , indicating that the infrastructure can handle increased loads.