PANews reported on September 24th that BNB Chain validators proposed lowering the minimum gas price from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei and shortening the block interval from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. If approved, this proposal would reduce transaction fees to approximately $ 0.005 per transaction, potentially boosting on-chain transaction volume and increasing competitiveness with public chains like Solana and Base . BNB Chain has previously reduced gas fees several times, resulting in an average fee reduction of 75% and a 140% increase in daily transaction volume. Officials emphasized that network resource utilization is below 30% , indicating that the infrastructure can handle increased loads.PANews reported on September 24th that BNB Chain validators proposed lowering the minimum gas price from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei and shortening the block interval from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. If approved, this proposal would reduce transaction fees to approximately $ 0.005 per transaction, potentially boosting on-chain transaction volume and increasing competitiveness with public chains like Solana and Base . BNB Chain has previously reduced gas fees several times, resulting in an average fee reduction of 75% and a 140% increase in daily transaction volume. Officials emphasized that network resource utilization is below 30% , indicating that the infrastructure can handle increased loads.

BNB Chain plans to further reduce gas fees and accelerate block generation

By: PANews
2025/09/24 11:51
1
1$0,01246-28,08%
Binance Coin
BNB$1.016,58+2,37%
Wink
LIKE$0,00797-3,54%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05753-1,55%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,05048-0,17%

PANews reported on September 24th that BNB Chain validators proposed lowering the minimum gas price from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei and shortening the block interval from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. If approved, this proposal would reduce transaction fees to approximately $ 0.005 per transaction, potentially boosting on-chain transaction volume and increasing competitiveness with public chains like Solana and Base . BNB Chain has previously reduced gas fees several times, resulting in an average fee reduction of 75% and a 140% increase in daily transaction volume. Officials emphasized that network resource utilization is below 30% , indicating that the infrastructure can handle increased loads.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Share
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0,012396-20,39%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004645-1,75%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08528+1,45%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Share
USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Tether is weighing a multibillion-dollar fundraising round that could value the USDT issuer at half a trillion dollars. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is exploring a fundraising round that could reach $20 billion and value the…
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/24 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected

Avantis – Can AVNT bulls reverse the 30% correction?