BNB Chain Wallet (BEW) to Cease Operations by October 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 02:35
Zach Anderson
Sep 16, 2025 09:58

BNB Chain announces the sunset of its Wallet (BEW) extension by October 15, 2025, impacting users of Chrome and Firefox extensions. Users are urged to secure their seed phrases.





BNB Chain has announced the impending discontinuation of its BNB Chain Wallet (BEW) browser extensions, which will be effectively removed from Chrome and Firefox extension stores on October 15, 2025. This move marks a significant shift for users who have relied on the BEW for managing their blockchain activities, as reported by the BNB Chain blog.

Timeline and Impact

The sunset process officially began on September 15, 2025, with BNB Chain ceasing all updates, bug fixes, and support for the BEW extension. Users are advised to take immediate action to secure their assets by backing up their seed phrases or private keys. Despite the discontinuation, the safety of users’ funds remains unaffected as long as they have securely backed up their recovery information. Users can opt to migrate their assets to another wallet platform to ensure seamless access post-sunset.

User Action and Precautions

For existing users of the BNB Chain Wallet, it is crucial to uninstall the extension after securing the necessary recovery information. The BNB Chain team emphasizes that sharing seed phrases or private keys, even with the BNB Chain team, should be avoided to prevent potential security breaches. Additionally, users are encouraged to select a new wallet to continue their blockchain activities without disruption.

Alternative Solutions and Community Guidance

In an effort to provide continuity, users with assets on the BNB Beacon Chain can manually download and install the BEW V3 extension from the GitHub repository. However, BNB Chain warns that this version is no longer officially supported and should be used at the user’s own risk. The community is thanked for its continued support and encouraged to stay informed through BNB Chain’s official communication channels.

The BNB Chain community is advised to follow updates on the official X account and the BNB Chain blog for the latest developments in the ecosystem. As BNB Chain continues to evolve, users are urged to take timely actions to ensure a smooth transition away from the BEW extension.

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bnb-chain-wallet-bew-to-cease-operations-by-october-2025

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
