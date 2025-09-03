BNB Hovers Near $840 After Brief Rally Above $855 as Sellers Return

The price of BNB was little changed around $850 after a 24-hour period that saw it rising to as high as $855.
Heavy selling earlier in the period had pushed the token toward the $840 area, where bids absorbed supply to set a support level, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model. From there, momentum turned, with above-average activity helping lift prices and steady them near back to the current level.
The quick defense of support stands out after a stretch of broader crypto caution. While one session doesn’t set a trend, the rebound suggests buyers were ready to step in at defined levels. If the price can build a base near current marks and punch through nearby resistance, intraday volatility may shift from selling to dip-buying.
Technical Analysis Overview
BNB tested the $840–$845 demand zone and held. The price then advanced into a cluster of offers near $855–$857, where first resistance sits, and is now consolidating.
Volume surged during the turn higher, a signal traders often read as larger players getting involved. A clean break and hold above $857 would open the way higher.
Failure to clear that band keeps the focus on $850 first support and the $840 area as the critical line in the sand.
