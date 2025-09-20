BNB Joins the Four-Digit Club – But This Time, It’s Different

BNB surged past the $1,000 mark after steadily climbing by 10% over the past week. New data suggest that the latest milestone is more than hype.

In fact, several on-chain metrics point to a structural shift in the asset’s market profile.

Organic Liquidity Growth

According to CryptoQuant’s latest analysis, BNB’s uptrend has been supported by healthy liquidity rather than unsustainable hype. The Spot Volume Bubble Map reveals consistently rising volumes without the “overheating” extremes that characterized speculative blow-offs in 2021. This indicates that demand is expanding in a controlled, organic manner.

Similarly, the 90-day Spot Taker Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) hints at a sustained buy-side dominance throughout 2025, in a stark contrast to past cycles where rallies quickly transitioned into selling pressure. This change indicates that accumulation is broad-based and has drawn strength from a diverse set of market participants.

In derivatives, the Futures Taker CVD (90-day) confirms that buy-side dominance strengthened as BNB touched $1,000, which means institutional interest rather than retail-driven over-leverage. Interestingly, partnerships such as Franklin Templeton’s and the expansion of Digital Asset Tokenization (DAT) initiatives appear to be anchoring futures activity and have lent credibility to the demand base.

These on-chain signals align with network fundamentals, including rising daily active users, increased decentralized exchange (DEX) activity, and steady stablecoin inflows. Such factors point to real utility rather than being speculative, even as short-term volatility remains inevitable.

BNB Millionaires

The modest investment of a “diamond hand” BNB holder, who spent less than $1,000 eight years ago to accumulate 999 BNB at a price of around $1 each, has now ballooned into nearly $1 million. Lookonchain said that the investment has delivered a staggering 1,000x return. The wallet has held onto the tokens through years of volatility.

One such early investor is sitting on a fortune worth more than $29 million. Blockchain records show that in 2017, the trader purchased 71,500 BNB for roughly $996,500. Soon after, he sold 42,421 BNB, but decided to hold the remaining balance. That long-term decision has proven extraordinarily profitable.

With BNB recently surpassing the $1,000 milestone, his remaining holdings are now worth around $29.24 million. Despite the massive unrealized gains, on-chain data indicates he has yet to sell a single token from the stash.

