BNB Price Prediction: Could Rex Osprey Staking ETF Push Token Past $1,400 Target?

TLDR

Rex Osprey and Osprey Funds filed with the SEC for a BNB staking ETF that would offer 1.5-3% annual yields

The ETF would invest at least 80% of capital in BNB tokens through a Cayman Islands subsidiary structure

B Strategy announced a $1 billion BNB treasury fund, positioning itself as the “Berkshire Hathaway” of the BNB ecosystem

BNB price currently trades at $864.68, up 1.59% in 24 hours, with technical analysis pointing to potential targets of $1,147 and $1,400

The filing follows VanEck’s earlier BNB ETF proposal from May 2025, marking increased institutional interest in BNB products

BNB price has gained momentum following news that Rex Osprey filed for a staking ETF with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposal represents another step toward regulated BNB investment products in the United States.

Rex Shares and Osprey Funds submitted their application for the REX-Osprey BNB + Staking ETF. The fund would invest at least 80% of its capital in BNB tokens or gain exposure through a Cayman Islands subsidiary.

The remaining portfolio could include other ETFs or exchange-traded products offering BNB exposure. Anchorage Digital Bank would serve as custodian for the fund’s BNB holdings and related assets.

BNB staking on the BNB Chain generates annual yields between 1.5% and 3% for network validators. The chain operates on a proof-of-stake-authority consensus mechanism.

The fund plans to stake all of its BNB holdings. However, this would only occur if illiquid assets remain under 15% of the total portfolio. This regulatory threshold ensures investors can redeem shares for cash.

BNB Price

BNB currently trades at $864.68, representing a 1.59% gain over the past 24 hours. The price has held above key support at $823 after breaking out of a multi-month consolidation phase.

Technical analysis suggests the next resistance level sits at $889. A break above this level could open the path toward $1,147, based on Fibonacci extension levels.

ETF Development Accelerates

The Rex Osprey filing follows VanEck’s BNB ETF proposal from May 2025. VanEck was the first to file for a BNB fund in the United States and also seeks to capture staking yields.

The new ETF differs from Osprey’s existing BNB Chain Trust, which launched in 2024. That product targets accredited investors with a minimum investment of $10,000.

Rex Osprey’s proposal aims to provide broader market access through a traditional ETF structure. The filing comes as crypto ETF trading activity has increased across multiple assets.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded monthly inflows ranging from $3 billion in April to $6 billion in July. Ether ETFs saw $5.4 billion in inflows during July and $3.7 billion through August.

BNB Price Prediction

B Strategy announced plans for a $1 billion BNB treasury fund during the same period. The firm described itself as the “Berkshire Hathaway” of the BNB ecosystem.

The treasury fund would hold BNB as a reserve asset. This represents institutional demand beyond traditional trading activity.

The Money Flow Index for BNB sits at 44.34, indicating neutral conditions with room for additional buying pressure. The technical setup shows higher highs and higher lows within a rising structure.

Source: TradingView

Fibonacci levels at 0.236 and 0.618 serve as key markers for the next price movement. Maintaining these levels could allow BNB to test higher resistance zones.

Long-term projections suggest BNB could reach $1,400, representing potential gains of over 62% from current levels. However, a drop below $823 support could send the price back into its previous consolidation range.

The Rex Osprey ETF filing represents institutional interest in combining crypto exposure with traditional finance structures, while B Strategy’s treasury fund adds long-term holding pressure to BNB markets.

