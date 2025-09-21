ASTER continues to fly as well.ASTER continues to fly as well.

BNB Smashes Past $1K to New ATH as Bitcoin Slips Further From $116K (Weekend Watch)

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/21 17:55
Fly Trade
FLY$0.06825-1.62%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,056.18+5.73%
Aster
ASTER$1.6444+37.71%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000663-3.77%
Aethir
ATH$0.06031-0.88%

Bitcoin’s rather dull price movements over the weekend continue as the asset has fallen away from the $116,000 level, which it challenged yesterday.

Most larger-cap altcoins are also quite sluggish, aside from BNB, which keeps charting fresh peaks, with the latest being well above $1,050.

BTC to Lose $116K?

The primary cryptocurrency’s business week began with a price surge from under $115,000 to almost $117,000, where it faced an immediate rejection that drove it south by over two-and-a-half grand. More volatility ensued in the following days, especially leading to the Wednesday FOMC meeting, in which the US Federal Reserve finally reduced the key interest rates by 25 bps.

In the hours before the announcement, BTC jumped past $117,000, dropped below $115,000, and recovered to $116,000. Once the rate cut became known, bitcoin remained relatively sluggish at first.

However, the asset went on the offensive during the early Thursday morning trading hours when it jumped to $118,000 to mark a multi-week high. That momentum was short-lived, though, as bitcoin started to lose value gradually and dropped to $115,200 on Friday.

It bounced to just over $116,000 yesterday but was stopped and is now positioned between $115,000 and $116,000. Its market cap has stalled at $2.3 trillion, while its dominance over the alts sits close to 56% on CG.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

BNB’s World

It’s safe to say that BNB has been the rockstar of the larger-cap alts in the past week or so. The asset has marked repeated new all-time highs, especially since it broke above $1,000. In the past 24 hours alone, it exploded by around 10% and charted a fresh peak at $1,080 (on CoinGecko). Although it has retraced slightly since then, it’s still the top performer from the largest alts.

In contrast, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, ADA, TRX, LINK, AVAX, and SUI have made no big moves, while HYPE has plunged by over 5%.

ASTER continues to chart notable gains, adding over 40% of value in the past day. M and IP follow suit, with increases of 18% and 15%, respectively.

The total crypto market cap has shed around $20 billion overnight and is down to $4.120 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post BNB Smashes Past $1K to New ATH as Bitcoin Slips Further From $116K (Weekend Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

The post UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways UK inflation remains significantly above the Bank of England’s 2% target. Persistent inflation may prompt the central bank to pause further interest rate hikes. UK inflation remains nearly double the Bank of England’s target as policymakers prepare for a likely pause in interest rate increases. The persistent elevated inflation reading comes as the central bank weighs whether to halt its series of rate hikes that have been implemented to combat rising prices across the economy. The inflation rate continues to run well above the Bank of England’s 2% target, presenting ongoing challenges for monetary policy officials who have been raising borrowing costs to bring price pressures under control. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/uk-inflation-pause-interest-rate-hikes/
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1685-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-2.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000663-3.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:43
Share
Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Strategy’s stock dropped 4% over the past month, even as Bitcoin rose 3%, raising fresh questions about Michael Saylor’s multi-billion-dollar crypto play. Since 2020, the company has been buying bitcoin using a mix of borrowed money and new shares. That pivot pushed the software firm into the spotlight as a bitcoin-heavy operation. The stock had […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0437+0.09%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03002-0.26%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04119+1.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 18:00
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09418+23.30%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5254-0.32%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002688+3.94%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Hack Halts Shibarium Bridge-When Will It Reopen?