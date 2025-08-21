BNB Treasury Strategy Backfires as Nasdaq Delists Windtree Therapeutics

TLDR

Nasdaq will delist Windtree Therapeutics after it failed to meet compliance requirements.

The company confirmed the decision through an SEC filing signed by Chief Executive Jed Latkin.

Windtree shares dropped by more than 76% in one day following the delisting notice.

The stock has lost over 90 percent in one month and more than 99 percent this year.

Windtree applied to have its shares quoted on the OTCID tier but approval is not guaranteed.

Windtree Therapeutics will lose its Nasdaq listing after failing to meet compliance rules. Nasdaq notified the company of delisting on August 19. Trading on its shares will be suspended at market open on August 21.

The company confirmed the notice in an SEC filing. Chief executive Jed Latkin signed the document and stressed operational continuity. He said Windtree will maintain its reporting obligations despite the market downgrade.

Windtree’s stock collapsed as the news spread. The shares dropped more than 76% in one day. They fell from $0.48 to $0.11, wiping away market value.

Nasdaq Decision and Compliance Failure

Nasdaq cited noncompliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). That rule requires a minimum bid price of at least one dollar per share. Windtree previously disclosed its inability to correct the deficiency in time.

The delisting reflects both regulatory enforcement and market performance. Nasdaq suspended shares as the company failed to regain compliance. The suspension begins at the next market session on August 21.

Windtree said it plans to move to OTC markets. The firm applied for quotation on the OTCID tier. The application outcome remains uncertain and not guaranteed.

Impact on Stock and Operations

The stock reaction has been severe. TradingView data shows losses exceeding 90% in one month. The decline is more than 99% year to date.

The company emphasized its operations remain intact. Latkin said, “We will continue business as usual and meet all reporting requirements.” He confirmed that the delisting will not affect core programs.

Yet, the shift to OTC markets raises concerns. These markets have lower liquidity and visibility. Analysts believe fundraising challenges will grow as investor access declines.

BNB Treasury Strategy and Market Reaction

Windtree drew attention when it adopted a BNB treasury strategy. That move followed similar tactics by companies holding Bitcoin in corporate reserves. It marked an unusual step for a biotech firm.

The BNB treasury decision rattled shareholders. The stock immediately collapsed following the disclosure. Market participants questioned the link between cryptocurrency holdings and biotech funding.

BNB itself has strengthened. TradingView shows the token closing at $852.14 after climbing 3% in 24 hours. The price remains unaffected by Windtree’s BNB treasury exposure.

The BNB treasury adoption continues to attract debate. Some view it as diversification, while others consider it a risky deviation. Either way, the Nasdaq delisting intensifies scrutiny on Windtree’s future.

