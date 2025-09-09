BNP Paribas and HSBC join privacy-focused blockchain Canton

PANews reported on September 9th that BNP Paribas and HSBC have joined the privacy-focused blockchain network Canton, according to CoinDesk. Previously, Goldman Sachs, Hong Kong FMI Services, and Moody's Ratings joined the network in March. BNP Paribas stated that joining the network reflects its digital transformation strategy and its willingness to collaborate on blockchain applications for client services. HSBC sees the move as a way to increase liquidity in the digital asset market and support transactions across multiple assets.

