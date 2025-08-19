Bo Hines joins Tether days after exiting role on Trump's crypto task force

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 20:40
Tether Inc. tapped Bo Hines just days after he left his position as the White House Crypto Council executive director. The former Trump appointee will be tasked with expansion for the US market in the new climate of the GENIUS crypto bill, with clear stablecoin regulations. 

Bo Hines, former White House Crypto Council executive director, will join the team of Tether, Inc. He will be tasked with the firm’s US expansion activity, while remaining compliant with the new requirements of the GENIUS bill.

Hines will be hired as the  Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and United States Strategy.

In the week between his resignation from the White House and the current hiring, Hines was the most sought-after person in crypto. As Cryptopolitan reported recently, Hines left his position in US President Donald Trump’s crypto task force on August 9. 

Hines claimed to have fielded offers from 50 top projects, finally choosing Tether. Hines brings experience from enforcing President Trump’s crypto agenda, including the “Made in USA” crypto trend, but left after seven months in the position.

Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors, starting with digital assets and expanding to new opportunities, including a deep focus on potential further investments in domestic infrastructure,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. 

The executive continued: “His deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for practical blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world. On behalf of the Company, we are thrilled at his decision to join our organization and to contribute to building our Once in a Century Company.”

Bo Hines to make Tether’s activities compatible with US crypto regulation

Hines will be immediately tasked with making Tether compatible with the current US market. Currently, Tether’s USDT is outside the main outlines of the GENIUS bill, which still focuses on fiat-backed stablecoins. USDT is still partially backed by fiat and mostly by US T-bills. For this reason, USDT may meet problems in highly regulated environments, including the USA and Europe. 

Hines will reach out to policy makers and stakeholders to lead the expansion of USDT and other assets by Tether. 

I’m thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment, helping to deliver an ecosystem of products that will set the standard for stability, compliance, and innovation in the U.S. market – one that will empower American consumers and help revolutionize our nation’s financial system,” said Hines.

Tether injected 50B USDT in 2025

Tether is among the top 15 holders of US Treasury debt, with over $120B in bonds. The company also has huge investments in the US crypto ecosystem. 

Tether usage is near an all-time high, with 50 billion new tokens minted on TRON and Ethereum in 2025. The token started out at 117 billion in January, expanding to over 167 billion, with a huge concentration on TRON and Ethereum. 

USDT by time zone usage shows a prevalence of transactions in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. In the USA, direct dollar-based trading and USDC usage are displacing USDT. While not illegal, USDT usage shifted to decentralized markets, while some exchanges preferred the compliant USDC token.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
