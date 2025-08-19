Bo Hines joins Tether to lead U.S. expansion and digital asset strategy

Tether has appointed Bo Hines, a former senior crypto adviser in the Trump administration, as its new strategic advisor to drive the company’s U.S. expansion.

He will coordinate Tether’s U.S. market entry and engage with the sector to advance the company’s growth.

The move comes shortly after Hines resigned from his government role earlier this month.

According to Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether, Bo Hines’ appointment stems from “his incredible leadership within the U.S. Administration, where he was instrumental in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets, develop clear guardrails for stablecoin issuers, and build collaborative relationships between government and the blockchain industry.”

Background and crypto advocacy of Bo Hines

Before his White House appointment, Hines was relatively unknown in crypto policy circles, having previously run for Congress in North Carolina, according to Bloomberg. Despite his brief public-sector career, he positioned himself as a staunch advocate of the industry, backing lighter-touch regulation for DeFi, opposing central bank digital currencies, and pushing for policies to grow U.S. holdings of Bitcoin (BTC).

Hines has also been outspoken in his predictions about the industry’s future, arguing that passage of the GENIUS Act could propel the U.S. digital asset sector to a market value of $15–$20 trillion.