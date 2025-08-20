Bo Hines will lead the USDT strategy

Tether accelerates on regulated entry into the United States, enlisting Bo Hines as a strategic policy advisor. The choice targets the heart of the stablecoin market: USDT accounts for approximately 165 billion dollars in circulation and represents over 60% of the sector’s total capitalization (CoinMarketCap).

With Hines, the issuer aims to structure the dialogue with Congress and regulators and align with the federal framework outlined by the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump on July 18, 2025. In this context, the USA dossier becomes a priority.

According to the data collected by CoinMarketCap on August 19, 2025, the market capitalization of USDT is confirmed to be around 165 billion dollars, with a market share of stablecoin exceeding 60%.

Industry analysts observe that a structured compliance strategy and institutional dialogue can significantly reduce regulatory risk for issuers and partner institutions. From the briefings and industry sources we have engaged with, it is clear that the commitment to audits and disclosure will be closely monitored by regulators and the market.

What changes in brief

  • More incisive USA strategy: Tether activates a direct channel with Capitol Hill and with federal authorities.
  • Compliance at the center: emphasis on reserves, audit, KYC/AML and more transparent governance.
  • GENIUS Act as a framework: operational adjustment to federal requirements on reserves, supervision, and reporting.

Who is Bo Hines and why it matters

Former direttore esecutivo del White House Crypto Council in the previous administration, Bo Hines contributed to the definition of policy for valute digitali. At Tether, he will coordinate the policy outreach, setting posizionamento and priorità regolamentari for the American market.

It should be noted that the mandate is explicit: translate regulatory requirements into internal processes and stable institutional relations (Tether press release). An interesting aspect is the bridge between technique and policy that Hines’ profile promises to offer.

GENIUS Act: the new regulatory framework

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act of 2025 (GENIUS Act), signed on July 18, 2025, represents the first federal framework on stablecoins.

It provides standards for reserves in liquid assets, licenses for “permitted issuers”, dual bank–non-bank supervision, periodic reporting, and robust anti-money laundering measures (Congress.gov; White House Fact Sheet).

In this framework, the PWG report on stablecoins and the FinCEN guidelines on virtual currency and AML remain relevant, complementing its structure. As highlighted in the PWG Stablecoin Report, the quality of reserves and transparency are key elements for market stability.

The operational strategy of Tether in the USA

The assignment to Hines translates into a two-level plan: policy and implementation.

  • Policy and institutional relations: technical briefings with members of Congress, dialogue with federal regulators, meetings with academia and industry, and participation in public consultations.
  • Implementation and controls:Please provide the text you would like me to translate, and I’ll be happy to assist you.

Implications for the USA market of digital assets

A predictable regulatory framework tends to reduce uncertainty for investors and operators. Expected effects:

  • Greater institutional adoption of stablecoins in payments, settlement, and treasury.
  • Competition on governance, quality of reserves, and disclosure.
  • Higher entry barriers for non-compliant issuers.

Hot corner: a dominant stablecoin like USDT, if fully aligned with federal standards, could steer the sector towards more rigorous practices and open a discussion on the role of banks and payment infrastructures in the new ecosystem. It must be said that the outcome will also depend on the concrete implementation.

Relations with decision-makers and community: the political piece

Tether aims to build direct channels with Congress, regulators, and advocacy groups through technical briefings and impact studies to promote operational solutions consistent with federal law.

The goal is to build trust and make the discussion on risks and opportunities of stablecoins repeatable. An interesting aspect is the possible standardization of the public-private dialogue.

Timeline and next steps

  • July 18, 2025: signing of the GENIUS Act (White House).
  • August 19, 2025: announcement of the appointment of Bo Hines (Tether announces Bo Hines as USA advisor).
  • Ongoing: outreach activities in Washington and mapping of the implementation requirements of the GENIUS Act.
  • Next months: consolidation of audit and reporting, potential pilots with US financial institutions.

Data and references

What to watch

  • Implementing regulations of the GENIUS Act and primary supervisory authority.
  • Frequency and quality of attestations on the reserves of USDT.
  • Banking partnerships and integration with US payment infrastructures.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/19/tether-focuses-on-the-usa-bo-hines-will-lead-the-usdt-strategy-in-light-of-the-genius-act/

